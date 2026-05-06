Presidency defends Ramaphosa’s visit to Zimbabwe

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to Zimbabwe was an opportunity for high-level bilateral engagement on matters of mutual interest, including trade, security and regional co-operation, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said on Wednesday.

Magwenya told a media briefing that the visit took place at the invitation of Ramaphosa’s Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa. It formed part of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which shared a “deeply historical bond” rooted in their respective liberation struggles.

He said the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues and noted the strength of economic ties. South African exports to Zimbabwe in 2025 amounted to $4.3bn, largely driven by agricultural goods and machinery.

The visit included an informal engagement at Mnangagwa’s farm, where the leaders were able to interact outside formal diplomatic protocols. Ramaphosa reportedly showed interest in agricultural practices and initiatives supporting surrounding farming communities.

Magwenya also addressed claims and public concerns that Wicknell Chivayo, identified as a person of interest by South African law enforcement officers, was present during part of the visit. He said the presidency had noted the concerns but insisted Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of the individual’s presence and was not acquainted with him.

“President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit, nor was he familiar with the individual,” Magwenya said.

He said Ramaphosa would continue to encourage law enforcement agencies to pursue all active investigations without fear or interference.

Magwenya also provided an update on the newly established national water crisis committee, which will be chaired by the president and tasked with co-ordinating the government’s response to ongoing water challenges across the country.

Its mandate includes implementing the national water action plan, which focuses on five areas: stabilising water service delivery in affected municipalities, reforming institutional and financing models, accelerating infrastructure investment, strengthening regulatory enforcement, and addressing corruption and criminality in the water sector.

He said plans have already been presented to premiers and mayors and further engagements are planned with business, labour and civil society sectors.

An advisory panel of water sector experts is also being established to support implementation.

The president’s spokesperson said procurement challenges remain a longstanding systemic issue across the government, referencing findings from past commissions of inquiry, and indicated that further interventions to strengthen procurement systems are expected to be announced.

Magwenya indicated that the president is preparing to announce a broader procurement reform intervention aimed at strengthening accountability, reducing irregularities and improving efficiency in state procurement processes across all spheres of government.

He said this forms part of efforts to address persistent weaknesses highlighted in multiple state investigations and commissions.

In relation to governance concerns in Johannesburg, Magwenya confirmed that the president is aware of a letter from the National Treasury to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero raising issues linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act.

He said these concerns formed part of the rationale for establishing the presidential working group, which is focused on stabilising governance and financial management in the metropolitan municipality.

On security-related questions, the presidency said the president is regularly briefed on potential risks and developments in the security environment. Law enforcement agencies are monitoring protest activity and broader public order dynamics, with Magwenya noting measures have been strengthened after an intelligence review and increased recruitment within the South African Police Service over recent years.

He also rejected the characterisation of South Africans as xenophobic in general terms, stating that such descriptions are inaccurate and risk distorting the complexity of crime and migration-related tensions.

He said the government has consistently cautioned against framing isolated incidents as reflecting the broader population and emphasised that issues of xenophobia must be understood in context and not used to unfairly label the country or its citizens.