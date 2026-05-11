INTERVIEW | George Michalakis pledges accountability as DA parliamentary leader

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The DA’s newly elected parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, says his appointment marks a continuation of his work as chief whip, but with a stronger mandate to align the party’s caucus with its broader strategic direction in parliament and in the GNU.

Speaking to Business Day after his election by the DA parliamentary caucus, Michalakis said he felt “incredibly excited, honoured and humbled” by the decision, adding that colleagues placed their trust in him after nearly two years serving as chief whip.

“The mission is clear. We have to build the DA into the largest party in parliament, and that’s an exciting prospect and project to work on.”

Michalakis said the appointment of a new chief whip will take place “quite soon”, but stressed that the process would not be rushed because of the importance of the role.

“I am currently applying my mind, looking at the different qualities that different members of the caucus bring to the table,” he said, adding that he is also consulting senior figures in the party, including federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. He expected an announcement on the appointment “in the coming few days”.

Michalakis also addressed the significance of stepping into a parliamentary leadership role while the DA federal leader is not serving in the National Assembly. Parliament should not function independently from the rest of the party, he said. “Parliament is not an island; it is an anchor for the party.”

He described his role as ensuring alignment between the DA caucus, the executive and the broader party structure. “I have to be that bridge between the members in the executive and the caucus.”

This role differed from previous parliamentary leaders because the DA is now operating in the government nationally while maintaining its oversight role in parliament.

The DA remains fully aligned with the party’s broader political vision, particularly about safety and security, which he described as central to economic growth and investment.

‘Safe South Africa’

“If we don’t have a safe South Africa, it attacks not only the safety of individuals, but also the social and economic fibre of the country.”

He added that parliament will also play a central role in the DA’s preparations for the 2026 local government elections, particularly regarding issues of corruption, crime and service delivery.

Addressing criticism that the DA is trying to act as a governing party in the executive and as an opposition force in parliament, Michalakis defended the party’s approach, arguing that constitutional oversight obligations apply to all MPs regardless of whether they were in government. “Our oversight function as a caucus does not completely disappear now that we are a governing party.”

He said the DA will continue exposing corruption if it identifies wrongdoing while also supporting party ministers if the government is functioning effectively. “The opposition does not have a monopoly on using parliament effectively.”

Michalakis confirmed that engagement with ANC counterparts and other GNU partners will continue under his leadership. Communication channels between GNU parties in parliament have improved significantly over the past two years, though he acknowledged there is still room for improvement, particularly regarding dispute resolution.

“On a day-to-day basis, the communication channels have been quite open and helpful.” He noted that the DA regularly informed GNU partners in advance when it intended to vote differently on specific matters. “We have not, for the sake of simply towing any lines, said we are foregoing our principles.”

He cited the DA’s recent decision to vote against the appointment of the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission board as an example of the party maintaining independent positions in the GNU. “Our position was respected, and we were free to stand on principle.”

Michalakis also suggested that the so-called “progressive caucus” in parliament has become increasingly fractured. “I think the progressive caucus has fallen apart,” he said, pointing to recent votes in which the EFF and MK party did not vote together.

On legislation, Michalakis said the DA will continue advancing private members’ bills and alternative policy proposals through parliament. He said the DA has introduced more alternative legislative proposals than any other political party during the current parliamentary term.

This includes the DA’s recently introduced economic inclusion for all bill, which seeks to replace broad-based BEE with a poverty-based redress framework. Michalakis said the party aims to secure parliamentary support to enact the legislation.

“The aim will ultimately be to try and get this enacted as an act of parliament so that the effect of the idea can be tangible on the ground and not just an idea on the table.”

He also addressed ActionSA’s criticism of the DA for not supporting its proposed legislation aimed at abolishing deputy minister positions. The DA’s position has evolved after entering government and seeing the operational role deputy ministers play in departments.

“There is a role for deputy ministers to fulfil; we have seen that with our own deputy ministers, for example, Ashor Sarupen.” He maintained that the executive should still be reduced in size, but this should happen through broader restructuring across departments rather than removing deputy minister positions.

“We don’t need the absolute size of an executive that we currently have.”

On the Constitutional Court ruling regarding the parliamentary impeachment process linked to the Phala Phala matter, Michalakis said the DA will await the outcome of parliamentary proceedings before taking a position on any potential impeachment vote involving President Cyril Ramaphosa. “We respect the rule of law and absolutely the Constitutional Court judgment.”

He added the DA will participate constructively in the impeachment committee process and insisted that no individual, including the president, should be above the law. “If there is any case of wrongdoing found, the DA will hold the president to account.”

However, he stressed that due parliamentary process has to be followed first and Ramaphosa should be given the chance to present his case before the committee. “If there is any finding of wrongdoing, then obviously the president has to do the right thing.”

Michalakis concluded by reiterating: “The DA will continue to be a strong force for accountability in parliament, but also where we have the opportunity to govern, that we will continue to do well.”