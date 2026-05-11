Untu declares dispute as strike threat looms over SA ports

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There is a wage deadlock between port logistics company SA Cargo Services and the United National Transport Union, which is demanding a pay hike almost four times the inflation rate. Picture:

Transport union Untu has declared a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and is threatening to embark on a strike that could affect port operations around the country.

This follows a wage deadlock with port logistics company South African Cargo Services, where the United National Transport Union (Untu) is demanding a pay hike almost four times the inflation rate.

“From the onset, SA Cargo management approached this process with arrogance, secrecy, and contempt for workers. This has now forced Untu, the majority union at SA Cargo Services, to declare a deadlock in the latest round of salary and wage negotiations,” Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie said.

“SA Cargo’s final offer of 3.5% is an insult when measured against the 11.8% demand tabled by Untu on behalf of its members. A 3.5% increment for the lowest-paid workers will roughly translate to a R1 increase per hour, an inhumane increase amid the current economic climate.”

The inflation rate is hovering around 3.1%.

Plaatjie said while differences between demands and offers were expected in any negotiation process, “what is completely unacceptable is SA Cargo’s deliberate refusal to provide critical financial information required for meaningful engagement”.

Management, she said, “has flatly refused to present a financial disclosure, hiding behind instructions allegedly issued by a UK-based CFO. We see this as a blatant disregard and an attack on collective bargaining, which is there to protect the South African workforce.”

She called on the company to open its books if it had nothing to hide.

“SA Cargo Services workers are subjected to degrading working conditions. Employees are forced to eat outside in cold and rainy weather, without access to proper facilities that meet even the most basic labour standards.

“Untu is prepared to expose these conditions publicly. We have evidence, and we will not hesitate to bring the media to witness firsthand how SA Cargo Services treats its workforce while executives sit comfortably in air-conditioned offices in the UK.”

Plaatjie said Untu has invoked section 16 of the Labour Relations Act, “compelling SA Cargo to disclose all relevant financial information necessary for collective bargaining”.

“We again warn SA Cargo that we are not afraid to down tools. Should SA Cargo Services continue on this path, any industrial action will have far-reaching consequences in Transnet ports and the broader economy.”

SA Cargo human resources manager Nompumelelo Nxumalo has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.