Why Cape Town’s wealthy are turning on the DA

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At the centre of the discontent is the City of Cape Town’s evolving rates model, particularly the interaction between sharply increased property valuations and a system of fixed charges tied to those valuations, aspects of which the high court has now declared unlawful and invalid. Picture:

In Cape Town’s wealthiest suburbs, long considered part of the DA’s most secure electoral base, signs of political disillusionment are beginning to emerge. In areas such as Constantia, spanning wards 62 and 71, a growing number of affluent residents — all of them long-time DA voters — now express frustration not only with rising municipal costs but also with what they perceive as a shift away from their needs and concerns.

These wards form part of the DA’s traditional stronghold in Cape Town, where the party has historically secured dominant support and built its reputation for efficient urban governance. It is precisely this history that makes the emerging dissatisfaction politically significant. The DA has retained a clear majority in the City of Cape Town council in recent elections, underscoring its entrenched urban support base.

(Supplied)

At the centre of the discontent is the city’s evolving rates model, particularly the interaction between sharply increased property valuations and a system of fixed charges tied to those valuations, aspects of which the high court has now declared unlawful and invalid. While the city has reduced the rate-in-the-rand, residents argue that valuation increases — often above inflation — have driven higher overall bills.

For many, the issue is not only financial but relational: a growing sense that they are no longer being heard.

“The DA unfortunately has chosen the path of least resistance in all aspects of governance,” said one ward 62 resident. “I certainly will not be voting for the DA again.”

Another resident in the same ward framed the issue in ideological terms, arguing that “my understanding is that they [the DA] are playing Robin Hood”, reflecting a perception that long-standing supporters now carry a disproportionate share of the city’s fiscal model.

For many residents, this frustration reflects a perceived shift in the party’s priorities. “My rates have gone up considerably over the past five years,” another ward 62 resident said, estimating an increase of about 40%. Yet even among those expressing dissatisfaction, hesitation remains about alternatives, underscoring the depth of the DA’s historical support in these areas.

In ward 71, concerns centre more explicitly on fairness and responsiveness. “Affluent families are tired of constantly having to subsidise everyone else,” one resident said. But beyond the policy critique, the sentiment reflects a broader feeling of being overlooked. The same resident added: “The City of Cape Town states that ‘Cape Town cannot work if it does not work for everyone’, but for many of us it isn’t working.”

This sense of disconnect extends beyond billing structures. While the city continues to allocate revenue towards subsidised services and infrastructure in lower-income areas — a central feature of its governance model — some residents interpret this as a shift away from the constituencies that historically supported the DA.

The introduction of fixed tariffs, including cleaning, water and sanitation charges linked to property value rather than consumption, has intensified this perception. These measures have faced legal scrutiny, with the Western Cape High Court declaring aspects of the system unlawful and invalid.

Residents argue that rising costs have not been matched by visible improvements in service delivery. One ward 71 resident pointed to the city-wide cleaning fee, stating that despite paying it, they had “never seen this road [the M3] looking more untidy”.

Others emphasise the cumulative pressure of valuation-driven increases. The city’s general valuation roll 2025, which will determine rates from July , will further entrench the link between property values and municipal bills, raising concerns among homeowners who do not see themselves as liquid despite high property valuations.

Alongside financial pressure, frustration with local political representation is also becoming more pronounced. Several residents describe interactions with councillors as dismissive or out of touch with their concerns.

In one instance, a councillor contrasted Cape Town with “the degraded local government coalition mess that is Johannesburg”, a response some residents felt sidestepped their concerns rather than engaging with them.

Cape Town’s affluent suburbs have formed a key pillar of the DA’s urban dominance. That dominance, however, has shifted over time.

In another case, a resident criticised advice from their councillor, who advised them to install a bin lock after raising concerns about informal waste pickers “trashing the streets” on bin collection day. “We pay so much in rates and taxes, and now this cleaning fee — why must I still install a bin lock? Why can’t the city get these issues under control?” the resident asked.

Concerns about homelessness and informal settlements have also surfaced. One resident who raised the issue with a councillor said the response focused on legal constraints, including court challenges involving the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The councillor stated that the “EFF and ANC-appointed chairperson of the SAHRC, Prof Bongani Majola, and now Rev Chris Nissen”, had taken the city to court.

The councillor added that the city had “desperately needed the community’s support during these court hearings, but support only came from ‘social justice’ NGOs”, which made it easier for courts to grant interdicts against the city.

The councillor further stated that the city has appealed these interdicts and continues to do so, but that current court orders limit enforcement. “The current order prohibits us from even removing a tent the moment it has been inhabited. The only option is to apply for a costly eviction order funded fully by City of Cape Town rates.”

The resident said these responses reinforce a perception that responsibility is shifting onto communities rather than being addressed through governance.

Taken together, these experiences point to a widening perception gap between residents and local leadership — not necessarily over policy alone, but over responsiveness and representation.

Importantly, this discontent has not yet translated into a clear political realignment. Even among critical residents, many remain uncertain about viable alternatives. This reflects the DA’s entrenched support in these areas, where it has historically dominated electoral outcomes.

However, what appears to be shifting is the nature of that support. In wards that have long delivered strong majorities for the DA, some voters now describe a sense of being taken for granted — a party that once campaigned on representing their interests is, in their view, no longer listening to them.

In electoral terms, this matters. Cape Town’s affluent suburbs have formed a key pillar of the DA’s urban dominance. That dominance, however, has shifted over time. In 2011, the DA secured 60.9% of the vote in Cape Town, marking the consolidation of its control of the metro. Support rose to a peak of 66.7% in 2016, before declining to 58.2% in 2021. While the party continues to govern the metro with a clear majority, the trajectory points to a gradual erosion of consolidated support over time. Any further softening, whether through lower turnout or disengagement, introduces a degree of volatility into the 2026 local government elections.

The experiences described by residents in Constantia and surrounding areas remain anecdotal. They do not yet amount to a measurable shift in voting behaviour. However, they point to something more subtle but politically significant: the emergence of cracks in trust in the DA’s traditional support base.

For a party that has long relied on the loyalty of these voters, that shift may prove consequential.