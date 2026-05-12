Joburg-Durban rail corridor set for forensic examination before repairs

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The Industrial Development Corporation is looking to the private sector to assist in auditing the 1,400km freight corridor. Picture:

The rail corridor connecting the economic hubs of Gauteng and Durban is set for a forensic examination to determine the extent of its degradation as the government moves to refurbish the corridor to boost vehicle exports, among other things.

The corridor is one of the marquee infrastructure items identified by the presidency to improve South Africa’s competitiveness.

To this end, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), on behalf of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), is looking to private sector service providers to assist in scanning the 1,400km rail corridor to audit its state of disrepair.

The exercise, expected to take about a year, is expected to assist investors in understanding where to prioritise repair investments.

Infrastructure SA is an entity established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 to act as a single point of entry to investors to accelerate investment. It reports to the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission, chaired by Ramaphosa.

The state-owned IDC and ISA have identified the corridor as the backbone of South Africa’s overall rail freight network.

The corridor, which connects the port of Durban to Gauteng’s economic hub, offers direct rail transport of strategic commodities from the Port of Durban to the inland terminals (City Deep, Kascon, Pretcon and Kaalfontein) and several private sidings throughout Gauteng and beyond.

However, the terminal has faced challenges in recent years, with freight volumes transported on the corridor plunging from 12.6-million tonnes per annum in 2017/18 to 6.7-million tonnes in 2024/25, resulting in a revenue drop from R2.6bn to R1.3bn.

“This corridor is a critical logistics enabler for South Africa’s import and export freight transportation, as well as a key contributor to the country’s economic growth. It represents a significant opportunity for rail-based general freight business growth, especially as the private sector develops more logistics hubs and back-of-port facilities along the corridor,” the group said in the request for proposal.

“Furthermore, this corridor serves as a critical logistical enabler of South Africa’s import and export freight transportation, as well as an important component in the country’s and region’s economic growth strategy.

“The dominant industries serviced are the container, automotive, agriculture and fuel sectors. The Gauteng cluster handles container cargo and operates the major inland container terminals of City Deep and Kascon. Containers move between the Port of Durban, the Cape Corridor, Botswana and Pretoria.”

The IDC provides essential administrative and operational support to ISA, which oversees the project.

The limited capital available in Transnet has affected its ability to maintain and expand its rail infrastructure, which in turn has affected industries reliant on this network, such as commodity exports and imports through the port of Durban.

ISA has more than 24 infrastructure projects receiving project preparation support with an estimated capital value of R148bn in terms of bankability and investment.

ISA spokesperson Nombulelo Nyathela said the Container Corridor connecting Durban’s port to Gauteng’s economic hub has been recognised as one of the government’s top seven infrastructure priorities.

“This aligns with ISA’s mandate to facilitate high-value infrastructure projects that stimulate economic growth through thorough project preparation. ISA’s involvement in this initiative centres on providing project preparation and planning support aimed at rehabilitating, optimising, and expanding this critical freight corridor,” Nyathela said.

“For ISA, the corridor advances freight reform, reduces road congestion, supports industrial growth and revitalises rail as a catalyst for inclusive development and regional trade integration.”

The department of transport last month published the National Rail Master Plan eyeing nearly R2-trillion in investment to overhaul the country’s rail network.

South Africa is home to a 23,540km rail network. However, the master plan shows that about 40% of the network has limited economic or socioeconomic utility while 20% comprises ring-fenced systems (mainly export coal and iron ore) that should be considered separately from general rail discussions.

One of the challenges the sector has faced over the years has been the unbalanced approach to rail development. And because railway investments are expensive and the effects long-lasting, it has hampered the country’s competitiveness.

The problems besetting the rail network are well documented, freight rail volumes having plunged from 226-million tonnes in 2017/18 to just more than 150-million tonnes in 2022/23.

To remedy this Transnet has set a target of increasing freight rail handling capacity to 250-million tonnes by 2030, up from the present 170-million tonnes.