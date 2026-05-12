Kubayi vows Rica crackdown as MPs warn of pressure on justice system

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Justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has warned that organised crime and corruption pose a direct threat to SA’s democracy, as opposition parties raised concern that the justice system remains underfunded, technologically outdated and weakened by vacancies.

Tabling the budget vote for the department of justice and constitutional development with the portfolio committee on Tuesday, Kubayi said the department had been allocated just more than R26.3bn for the 2026/27 financial year.

The allocation includes R16.4bn for compensation of employees, R5.4bn for goods and services, R3.8bn for transfers and subsidies to public and constitutional entities, R2.75bn for magistrates’ salaries and R628.8m for capital assets.

Kubayi said the department’s budget had been reduced by R332.1m, driven by a downward revision of the inflation target and a function shift to the office of the chief justice as part of phase 1 towards a single judiciary.

She said the department’s priorities for the financial year included fighting crime and corruption, improving access to justice, strengthening the efficiency of justice systems and deepening transformation in the legal sector.

‘Most immediate threat’

Kubayi said President Cyril Ramaphosa had correctly identified organised crime as “the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development” in his state of the nation address (Sona). She said the criminal justice system would intensify its response to organised crime, criminal syndicates, extortion, illegal mining, money-laundering, gang violence and corruption.

She said the NPA was already working with the police through a special task team established after the interim report of the Madlanga commission of inquiry. The team is aimed at accelerating prosecutions relating to corruption and state infiltration by organised criminal elements.

Kubayi said the government would also increase its focus on asset forfeiture to deprive criminals of the proceeds of crime. The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained 481 freezing orders in the previous financial year, exceeding its target of 310 by 55%. Freezing orders worth R859.4m were secured against a target of R700m, while recoveries reached R533m against a target of R160m.

The SIU also secured several major settlements and court outcomes, including settlement agreements involving Wabtec and Bombardier worth R7.9bn and R14.3bn, respectively, which were made orders of court. Kubayi said the SIU had also recovered R600m for Transnet after the Nedbank interest swap settlement.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the Asset Forfeiture Unit is targeting freezing orders worth R1bn and recoveries worth R350m. The SIU has set a target of recovering R2bn in cash or assets, setting aside or invalidating R6bn in contracts or administrative decisions, and preventing R1.5bn in potential losses.

Kubayi also announced that the government would tighten enforcement of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act, known as Rica, amid concern that criminals were using unregistered and illegal SIM cards to evade detection.

She said mobile network operators had been told to provide compliance plans by the end of June, with enforcement expected to begin in July. Planned amendments to Rica would strengthen SIM card registration through biometric verification and passport and immigration status checks for foreign nationals.

Sexual offences courts

On gender-based violence and femicide, Kubayi said an additional 20 sexual offences courts would be established in communities with the highest incidence of sexual offences. The department would also upgrade 44 district courts in line with minimum standards for domestic violence services. The NPA’s Thuthuzela Care Centres would increase from 68 to 72 in the financial year.

Kubayi said amendments would also be made to remove the confidentiality clause that prevents publication of the National Register for Sex Offenders.

She defended the department’s transformation agenda in the legal profession, saying the government would not relent in its defence of the legal sector code. She said the state attorney’s request for a quotation system would be reviewed to diversify briefing patterns in favour of black and women legal practitioners.

Support and opposition

ANC MP Xola Nqola, who chairs the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, supported the budget and said the department’s annual performance plan contained measurable targets linked to parliamentary oversight. He said the plan reflected commitments to strengthen the rule of law, modernise justice services and improve access to justice for poor and working-class communities.

However, MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi rejected the budget, saying the justice system was experiencing institutional decline. He said the department was expected to do more with less, while prosecutors were being asked to confront organised crime with shrinking real capacity.

Manyi said more than 62% of the vote was consumed by compensation of employees, leaving limited room for infrastructure development, court modernisation, cybersecurity and technological upgrades. He also criticised vacancies in the department and said the justice system could not command public confidence while communities faced dysfunctional courts, delayed maintenance matters and weak frontline services.

DA MP Damien Klopper said the party would support the budget but warned that the department’s spending structure left too little room for modernisation and reform. He said the department was expected to reduce case backlogs, strengthen anti-corruption work, improve the Masters Office and respond to gender-based violence, but remained constrained by vacancies and weak ICT systems.

Klopper said support for the budget did not mean silence. He said the DA would intensify oversight, demand that vacancies be filled and insist that ICT modernisation move from strategy to implementation.

EFF MP Mathibe Mohlala rejected the budget, arguing that parliament was weakening the justice system through underfunding. She said judicial independence was not only threatened by direct political interference but also by budgets that deprived courts and justice institutions of the resources needed to function.

Mohlala said the budget failed to reflect the urgency of the gender-based violence crisis, while Legal Aid SA remained under severe pressure. She also warned that the NPA was expected to prosecute complex corruption and organised crime cases while facing constrained capacity.

ActionSA MP Athol Trollip also rejected the budget, saying it bound “the hands of justice behind its back” at a time when the justice system should be receiving greater support. He criticised failing court infrastructure, incomplete ICT modernisation, cybersecurity weaknesses and vacancies across the justice value chain.

Kubayi concluded that the future of SA’s democracy did not depend on rewriting the constitution but on making it relatable, internalising its values and deepening the national commitment to constitutional principles.