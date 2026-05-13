Groenewald warns budget cuts will strain correctional services

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Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has warned that budget cuts of R693.4m over the medium term will strain the department’s ability to fill critical posts, maintain staff-to-inmate ratios and deliver safe custody and rehabilitation services.

Tabling budget vote 22 on Wednesday, Groenewald said the department faced tight budgets, the loss of experienced officials, rising numbers of offenders serving longer sentences and crime levels that had not declined at the pace society demanded.

He said the inmate population stood at 169,519 as of May 5, with overcrowding at 58%. Of these, 63,194 were remand detainees who had not yet been sentenced by the courts, with some awaiting trial for more than 10 years.

The department’s budget for 2026/27 is R30.93bn and is projected to rise to R32.8bn in 2028/29. Groenewald said employee compensation accounted for more than 70% of spending, leaving about R9.3bn for operational costs.

He said the department would prioritise critical posts and infrastructure while expanding self-sufficiency programmes through agriculture, bakeries, workshops and internal manufacturing.

Groenewald said the department now had 12 bakeries after opening one in Durban, saving more than R77.1m on bread in 2025/26. A 13th bakery at KwaMhlanga was nearly complete and expected to become operational in the current financial year. He said the department aimed to become fully self-sufficient in bread by the end of 2028.

Internal production also included vegetables, meat, dairy, uniforms, furniture and other goods. Groenewald said production workshop orders from client departments stood at R101.7m by the end of February, while internally produced agricultural commodities saved R125m in 2024/25.

On security, Groenewald said unannounced raids had increased from 466 to 1,406, resulting in the confiscation of 37,500 cellphones and other contraband. During the December-January holiday period alone, officials confiscated about 8,000 cellphones, R102,700 in cash and other illegal items.

He said the department would introduce a zero-tolerance policy on cellphone use inside correctional facilities, including by officials, starting at selected centres before being expanded.

Groenewald said 2,380 officials had been subjected to disciplinary hearings during the reporting period, with 2,138 cases finalised. Of these, 37 involved contraband-related misconduct.

ANC MP Kgomotso Ramolobeng, chair of the portfolio committee on correctional services, said the ANC supported the budget, arguing that rejecting it would undermine efforts to build a developmental, constitutional and humane correctional system.

Ramolobeng said the constitution required detained people, including sentenced prisoners, to be held in conditions consistent with human dignity. “These are not favours; they are constitutional instructions to this house and to the executive,” she said.

She said the department had to confront contraband, illegal cellphones, drugs and organised gang networks operating inside prisons.

“We cannot speak about rehabilitation while someone is still running a criminal enterprise from inside a cell, using a smartphone or a TikTok account,” Ramolobeng said.

She said overcrowding was both a human rights and operational problem, making rehabilitation harder to deliver and compromising the safety of inmates and officials. She called for stronger co-ordination between police, prosecutors, courts and correctional services to deal with remand detainees.

We cannot speak about rehabilitation while someone is still running a criminal enterprise from inside a cell, using a smartphone or a TikTok account. — Kgomotso Ramolobeng, chair of the portfolio committee on correctional services

The MK Party rejected the budget, with MP Musawenkosi Gasa saying the allocation was weighted too heavily towards incarceration and administration and too little towards reducing reoffending.

Gasa said the department was “managing overcrowding, not solving it” and called for 50% of the budget to be directed towards rehabilitation and reintegration within five years; a plan to reduce unnatural deaths to zero; and a stronger Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.

DA MP Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba said oversight visits had shown serious weaknesses, including inadequate perimeter fencing, low participation in educational and skills programmes, and shortages of psychologists, social workers, artisans and criminologists.

She said the lack of fencing at Drakenstein contributed to contraband entering the facility and the theft of agricultural produce meant to feed the centres.

Kgobisa-Ngcaba said South Africa effectively did not have a permanent life sentence because offenders sentenced to life imprisonment could eventually be considered for parole.

In Khayelitsha, she said, 1,722 offenders had been paroled to the community over 10 years, including 790 convicted of violent crimes and 257 convicted of rape or sexual assault.

“Can the department guarantee the families that those offenders are going back to, that it is safe to live with them?” she asked. She called on the department to fix its human resources system, appoint qualified people to critical posts and prioritise perimeter fencing.

EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu also rejected the budget, saying it entrenched overcrowding, institutional decay and human suffering. She said the department spoke about rehabilitation, but most of the allocation remained concentrated in administration and incarceration, while rehabilitation and social reintegration received only a fraction of the budget.

“That is not a correctional model. It is a containment model,” Nolutshungu said.

She said Pollsmoor, Westville and St Albans remained under severe pressure, while remand detainees were kept in facilities for long periods because of court delays, weak investigations and dysfunctional case management.

Nolutshungu called for an emergency rehabilitation plan for nonviolent offenders and remand detainees outside prisons, stronger parole support linked to employment and community reintegration, and action against corruption involving officials.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said South African taxpayers were spending money incarcerating foreigners instead of supporting victims of crime, removing guns from the streets or improving community safety.

James said, according to a ministerial reply to ActionSA, about 26,000 foreigners were in South Africa’s prisons at a cost of about R17,000 per prisoner each month, amounting to R5.2bn a year.

She called for sentenced foreigners to be transferred to their countries of origin, where their governments should bear the cost of incarceration.

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana said correctional services was central to the criminal justice system but remained underfunded.

Gana called for urgent bail reform, saying overcrowding had affected detainees for years.

“How can we claim to be a just society when the only determinant for whether a person is incarcerated or not is often whether they and their family can spare R500?” he said.

He also called for alternative sentences for lesser crimes and greater investment in training, skills development, drug rehabilitation and psychological support.