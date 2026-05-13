NUM ends strike after Triple M grants union rights

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The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) strike over recognition rights at Triple M Mining has ended and workers are expected to report for duty starting with the night shift on Wednesday.

This came after the union presented a proposed settlement agreement to its striking members on Tuesday, calling on contract mining services provider Triple M Mining to grant the Cosatu affiliate organisational rights in the workplace.

“The agreement has been signed, and workers will be going back to work, starting with the night shift tonight [Wednesday],” NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

“We can confirm … that the protected strike at Triple M has come to an end. The company has agreed to give us organisational rights, with offices…. The NUM members are very happy about this. The workers who were on strike have given us a mandate to sign … so the 20-day strike has come to an end.”

The striking NUM members had accused Triple M Mining, a contract mining services provider operating at Impala Platinum’s (Implats) Rustenburg operations, of hindering its recognition despite exceeding the required 40% threshold required for formal recognition in the workplace. Implats is one of the world’s foremost producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs).

The NUM accused the two companies of frustrating a membership verification process that began in May last year and showed in February that the NUM had exceeded the 40% threshold required for formal recognition.

Delays in formally granting the NUM organisational rights led to about 1,800 members downing tools recently and embarking on a lawful indefinite strike action at Implats’ Rustenburg operations.

The proposed settlement agreement facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which Business Day has seen, states that the employer will grant the trade union section 13 rights of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) effective May 1.

The section governs the deduction of trade union subscriptions from employees’ wages and the remittance of these amounts to representative trade unions.

The proposed settlement by CCMA senior commissioner Mduduzi Khumalo also states that the employer will temporarily grant section 14 rights under the act to the shop steward committee during the verification exercise.

Section 14 of the act grants shop stewards special rights and functions to represent union members in the workplace while balancing their duties with employer obligations.

The NUM is expected to submit the names of the committee members to the employer by Friday.

“The trade union representatives … will be granted office space within the client’s premises. The office will be made available immediately after the strike ends and will remain available until the verification exercise ends,” the proposed settlement reads.

“If, after this verification exercise, NUM reaches 40% [threshold] … access under section 12 of the LRA will be granted immediately.”

Section 12 of the LRA grants representative trade unions the right to access the workplace to communicate with members, recruit and hold meetings, subject to reasonable conditions.

The verification process must be conducted within one month of the date of signing the settlement agreement, and independent facilitator Mishack Ravuku is expected to preside over the verification process.

Under the “peace clause”, the proposed settlement states the NUM “will end the strike on May 12 2026”, with the striking workers resuming duties on May 13 (Wednesday).

“The trade union will withdraw the notice of secondary industrial action. All parties commit to returning to normal, full operation immediately.”

Triple M Mining financial manager Juandre Fourie would not be drawn into commenting.