Solly Malatsi says full state ownership of some entities unaffordable

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Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi says full state ownership of some entities in his portfolio is no longer sustainable as fiscal constraints place pressure on the department and its entities.

In delivering his budget vote speech to the portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies on Tuesday, Malatsi said the department’s focus is on unlocking faster, cheaper and more reliable internet, particularly for poor South Africans in rural areas.

He said the department’s allocation for the 2026/27 financial year is R2.55bn, of which R1.75bn will be transferred to portfolio entities. Icasa will receive R505m, the Film and Publication Board R112m, the Post Office R595m for the universal postal obligation and the SABC R234m.

Malatsi said the budget constraints are clear and have a serious effect on the ability of the department and its entities to deliver on their mandate. However, he said, it could no longer be used to explain poor performance.

“We can no longer hide behind the lack of funds to explain why we fall short of what is expected of us,” he said.

Malatsi said the department has to think differently about how it uses resources, including through partnerships with the private sector. He said partnership is not the same as privatisation, but added that partial privatisation makes sense in some cases.

“We must acknowledge that we find ourselves in a position [in which it] is becoming impossible to avoid the hard truth that 100% state ownership of our portfolio entities is no longer sustainable in the context of our fiscal reality,” he said.

He said the department will assess the need for some state-owned entities and whether they remain fit for purpose. If they are still needed, Malatsi said, they have to be well run and financially sustainable.

The minister said low-earth-orbit satellite services form part of SA’s digital future and that the country should create conditions for international operators to serve South Africans now, provided it supports national interests and regulatory compliance.

Malatsi said the government’s role is to create an enabling environment for the digital economy through policy, legislation and co-ordination, rather than trying to control every aspect of the sector.

He said South Africa has made progress in digital infrastructure, citing a digital infrastructure investment study commissioned by the Development Bank of Southern Africa, which reads the “true connectivity access gap” is 2.2% of households. But he said access alone is insufficient.

“In SA’s context, digital lifelines are only true lifelines if people can reach it, afford it, understand it and use it,” he said.

Malatsi said the department is reviewing the country’s connectivity targets with support from the World Bank to better measure affordability, device penetration, active usage and meaningful participation in the digital economy.

He announced that an independent expert review panel will be appointed to review the withdrawn draft national artificial intelligence policy, after the department found that generative artificial intelligence had been used irresponsibly in the drafting process.

Prof Benjamin Rosman will chair the panel, which will include Prof Vukosi Marivate, Prof Alison Gillwald, Heather Irvine, Tshepo Feela, Jabu Mtsweni and advocate Lufuno Tshikalange.

Malatsi said the withdrawal of the policy was necessary to ensure that a credible version is reintroduced for public comment. He said the department will enforce an internal responsible AI use policy and review its policy development process.

He said the department is finalising the audio-visual services and media policy and will advance the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill to modernise the licensing framework, address convergence in the sector and strengthen competition.

Committee chair and ANC MP Khusela Diko said the department has improved over the past 18 months, including through a more focused annual performance plan, steps to update outdated legislation and greater urgency over the SABC funding model.

However, she said the department has to do more with fewer resources.

“The challenge is that the mandate has not shrunk. The digital divide has not been addressed, and the expectations of our people have not reduced. Yet the resources have,” Diko said.

She said the committee’s oversight visit to Limpopo showed that fragmented implementation and poor co-ordination across the three spheres of government are undermining digital development. Diko called for a unified ICT master plan and said the proposed merger of Broadband Infraco, Sentech and Sita into a state digital infrastructure company has to be brought before parliament with a clear business case.

The ANC supports the budget, but Diko said its support is conditional on accelerated rollout, transparent spectrum licensing, protected mandates and an end to regulatory paralysis.

MK MP Adil Nchabeleng rejected the budget, saying the department is spending more while delivering less. He said the department had spent R1.1bn, or 42%, of its budget by the end of the first quarter, and more than 60% by the second quarter, while achieving only 54% and 58% of its targets in the respective quarters.

Nchabeleng said SA Connect remains affected by underspending, delayed payments and slow rollout, leaving rural schools, clinics and communities excluded from digital opportunities. He called for a parliamentary inquiry into digital transformation projects in Limpopo.

IFP MP Alco Ngobese supported the budget, but raised concerns about governance weaknesses, delays, underspending and weak implementation across sector entities. He said public money allocated to digital transformation has to produce measurable outcomes for young people, small businesses, schools and rural households.

EFF MP Sixolisa Gcilishe rejected the budget, saying it does not do enough to save the SABC, which she said is nearing collapse. She called for a rescue plan, including R7bn over three years to address the broadcaster’s unfunded public mandate, and a binding government-backed plan to resolve the SABC’s debt to Sentech.

Gcilishe said Icasa needs a sustainable funding model, while the Post Office and Postbank require stable leadership, properly constituted boards and the completion of Postbank’s operational separation from the Post Office.

PA MP Ernst Hendricks supported the budget but said digital inclusion has to reach rural areas and townships. Citing the committee’s Limpopo oversight visit, he said too many households remain excluded from broadband access despite government connectivity projects.

“This is not a favour. This is a must, because without access there can be no participation in the digital economy,” Hendricks said.

Malatsi said the department will continue working to stabilise entities, including Sita and the SABC, and has initiated investigations into several entities to strengthen governance and accountability. He said lifestyle audits will be introduced for executives and board leaders across entities and within the department.

“We must now move from coverage to participation. We must move from access to use. We must move from isolated programmes to a coherent digital ecosystem,” Malatsi said.