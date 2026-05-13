Transnet picks 11 companies to operate on rail network

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Transnet said the allocation to the private sector, which spans five strategic corridors, will introduce an additional 24Mt of freight capacity to the network.

The JSE-listed logistics group Grindrod is one of the 11 private sector players tapped by Transnet to operate on its rail network as part of the biggest rail reform in a generation, a process that attracted interest from as far as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Multinational global container shipping major MSC will also have access to the network via its partnership with TLD Marine, as will diversified miner Menar.

Other outfits that will participate, having concluded the necessary agreements with Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM), include the UAE’s ARC South Africa, The Railway Corporation, TLD Marine, Sharp Logistics, Barberry, Minrail, Iracema, Motheo Logistics and Interlinks.

The companies are expected to play a big role in Transnet’s ambition to improve rail volumes from 180-million tonnes (Mt) to 250 Mt by 2030.

Transnet said the allocation to the private sector, which spans five strategic corridors, will introduce an additional 24Mt of freight capacity to the network, with the “potential to scale to 52Mt over the next five years”.

The process has now moved to the stage of onboarding and assisting the private sector with operational readiness, with some entities planning to commence operations before year-end while others are expected to be operational next year.

“This collaborative process has also enhanced the bankability of rail projects by incorporating feedback from operators and financial institutions. The insights gathered are informing ongoing improvements to Network Statement Version 4, which is at an advanced stage of finalisation,” Transnet said in a statement.

“As TRIM continues to refine its access framework through Network Statement Version 4, the focus remains on scaling participation, enhancing operational efficiency and unlocking further investment into the rail sector — building a modern rail ecosystem that is competitive, accessible and aligned with South Africa’s economic growth ambitions.”

The operators are expected to carry 20-million tonnes of freight annually, easing pressure on Transnet. The group aims to move 250-million tonnes by 2030 from 160-million tonnes now.

Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips last year gave an update on the behind-the-scenes work being done to fast-track the participation of the selected operators on the rail network, which includes giving the operators the group’s underused wagons and locomotives.

TRIM CEO Moshe Motlohi said the agreements signal the creation of a functional, competitive rail marketplace.

“We have moved from policy design to practical implementation, enabling real private sector participation and investment in rail,” Motlohi said, adding that the entity in December introduced an ad hoc slot application process, enabling rapid allocation of rail capacity outside the annual cycle.

“The ad hoc slot process is a game-changer. It allows operators to respond to real-time demand while maintaining the highest standards of safety, transparency and efficiency,” said Motlohi.