Transport department mulls shift in funding model for road accident victims

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The department of transport is considering the introduction of a hybrid model for the financing of the technically bankrupt Road Accident Fund (RAF), which would involve contributions from the state and motorists, transport minister Barbara Creecy said Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference before her budget vote speech in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly, Creecy said that given the fiscal constraints facing the government, it was not feasible to rely on the state to finance the RAF, which pays out claims by road accident victims. The fund, which has contingent liabilities exceeding R400bn, has been plagued by controversy over management and delayed payments.

“We are researching options for a hybrid funding model that will include private and public contributions to lessen the burden on the fiscus,” the minister announced in her speech.

A change in the funding model for the RAF would form part of its redesign as a no-fault system under the proposed Road Accident Bill, with the aim of reducing the contingent liability faced by the government and introducing a standard schedule of benefits to ensure equity and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fund. This would also, among other things, prevent the huge sums paid in legal fees by the RAF in contesting claims.

Concerns about the proposal, the minister said, related to coverage for public transport operators and possible defaults in payments, which could result in passengers and pedestrians not being covered. This was the motivation for having a hybrid model.

Currently the RAF is funded by a levy of R2.25/l imposed on fuel sales.

Deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa noted there had been a significant improvement by the RAF in its monthly payment of claims from an average of R2.1bn in 2024/2025 to an average of R4.6bn per month since September last year. In the past financial year R43.2bn was paid out for claims. Priority was being given to current claims and the backlog of claims.

“The entity is turning around,” Hlengwa said at the media briefing, adding that governance was being stabilised and consequence management applied.

Creecy announced that this financial year the department planned to introduce a shareholder-led evaluation of boards of state-owned entities falling under it to link the performance of the boards to that of the entities they oversaw.

“The rationale for this is to ensure that board assessments are linked to the entity’s performance outcomes, audit results and their impact on service delivery under their mandates,” she said.

The 2026/2027 budget for the department amounts to R102bn, which would be spent on building an integrated, efficient transport system. Rail and port reform were at the centre of this endeavour, the minister said.

She indicated that the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager would on Wednesday announce the names of the first 11 private train operating companies that aimed to move up to 24-million tonnes of freight per annum starting from April 1 next year. The 11 were conditionally chosen in August last year after a request for proposals.

“Significant strides have been made in unlocking investment and accelerating infrastructure delivery. The Durban container terminal pier 2 concession has reached financial close and will increase port handling capacity from 2-million to 2.8-million TEUs per year.

“This year will see a robust pipeline of private sector participation projects advancing to market, including the Ngqura manganese export corridor, the Richards Bay dry bulk terminal and the container corridor between Gauteng and eThekwini,” Creecy said.

Transnet was also applying to the budget facility for infrastructure for a further R23.6bn in funding — either in the form of concessional loans or grants — in addition to the R16.8bn already granted for the upgrade of the coal and iron ore lines and port infrastructure.

Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said the funds would be used to refurbish the different rail corridors to prepare them for private sector operators and to allow more freight transport to be moved from road to rail. She noted that the guarantees — a total of R94.8bn — provided to Transnet by the state had significantly reduced the cost of capital, and the group targeted to reduce its debt by between R70bn and R80bn over the next five years.

Creecy also dealt with efforts to reduce the congestion at the Lebombo border post with Mozambique and on the N4. About 1,800 trucks a day cross the border.