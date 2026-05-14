Ramaphosa defends BEE as investment pledges expected to create 230,000 jobs

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended BEE as a driver of broader economic participation.

While answering questions in the national assembly on Thursday, he rejected the DA’s argument that the policy is holding back investment and growth.

ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli asked Ramaphosa what employment growth was expected from investment pledges secured at the 2026 South Africa Investment Conference, given the country’s structural unemployment crisis.

Ramaphosa said the sixth investment conference secured R890bn in investment commitments, about R415bn of which came from private sector companies. He said 53 of the 81 confirmed private sector investments had submitted employment declarations.

“These 53 investments are projected by the companies to create approximately 230,000 direct permanent jobs,” Ramaphosa said.

He said employment growth would be realised over several years as projects moved from commitment to implementation and that all 81 investments were being tracked quarterly through the Investment Conference Implementation Tracker.

In a supplementary question, DA MP Toby Chance asked Ramaphosa when he would remove BEE, arguing that it affected investment.

Ramaphosa said gross fixed investment had declined largely because public sector investment had not increased as it should have. He said the government had committed R1-trillion to infrastructure investment for the first time in the country’s history.

“As I’ve often said, infrastructure is the flywheel that turns the economy around,” Ramaphosa said.

He rejected the claim that BEE was an impediment to growth, saying it was “false”, “lies” and “just a slogan”. Ramaphosa said the mining industry had previously been controlled by six large companies and that democratic-era changes to mineral rights had opened the sector to black ownership.

Ramaphosa said those who argued BEE held back growth “should hang their heads in shame”, as this implied they wanted white people to continue controlling the economy.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane asked Ramaphosa about declining manufacturing levels and pressure on vehicle production in the Eastern Cape, arguing that countries such as Morocco had grown manufacturing while SA had declined.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that manufacturing had weakened and that factories had closed. “Manufacturing in our country has been sliding down. The number of factories have been closing. We admit that,” he said.

He said the industrial policy process being developed by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau was aimed at increasing economic activity, particularly in manufacturing. He said the government was also focused on agriculture, mining exploration and reducing regulatory blockages in licensing and permitting.

PA MP Jasmine Petersen asked whether the government intended to use the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) or public service to expand skills development and job placement as a response to youth unemployment and how such a programme would be voluntary, constitutional and sustainably funded.

Ramaphosa said the public service already offered learnerships, internships, apprenticeships, graduate recruitment schemes and workplace-based learning. He said the SANDF supported the National Rural Youth Service Corps and had established the South African National Service Institute for young people not in employment, education or training.

DA MP George Michalakis asked whether Operation Prosper had succeeded in meeting its objectives. Ramaphosa said the joint police and SANDF deployment had made progress in stabilising hotspots and disrupting organised crime in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, Gauteng and Free State.

He said more than 1,000 arrests had been made, including 550 in the Western Cape and 238 in the Eastern Cape. More than 38,000 co-ordinated actions had been carried out, resulting in the seizure of 18 firearms, 792 rounds of ammunition and 186 explosives.

ANC MP Gaolatlhe Kgabo asked whether the government would consider measures to address student debt, saying it perpetuated poverty and inequality by preventing students from graduating or obtaining certificates needed for employment or further study.

Ramaphosa said the government had previously intervened in higher education debt relief, including R967m in 2019 for historical debt held by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students. He said NSFAS supported close to 900,000 students a year, but student debt in the university sector had reached about R23bn in the 2024 academic year.

He said work was continuing on a comprehensive funding model for the “missing middle”, referring to self-funded students who did not meet NSFAS financial eligibility criteria and struggled to access other forms of funding.

MK party MP Seeng Mokoena-Zondi asked Ramaphosa what lawful basis he had relied on to place Gen Fannie Masemola on a consensual precautionary suspension, rather than using sections 8 and 9 of the South African Police Service Act, and why he had appointed Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane as acting national police commissioner given questions about the Medicare24 tender.

Ramaphosa said Masemola had consented to being suspended, meaning there was no need to invoke the processes in sections 8 and 9 of the act, which he said applied where a suspension was contested.

He said he had full confidence in Dimpane and was not aware of evidence implicating her in the Medicare24 tender and contract.