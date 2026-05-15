Ramaphosa says axed Sisisi Tolashe had a chance to set out her case

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President Cyril Ramaphosa said his decision to fire beleaguered social development minister Sisisi Tolashe on Thursday was well considered and that he had given her ample opportunity to respond to all allegations against her.

The president dismissed the ANC Women’s League president from her ministerial post after months of allegations, including corruption, the misuse of public funds, unfair labour practices and failure to declare gifts.

Tolashe’s dismissal is seen as a bold move by the president, as she and the women’s league were key in his election as ANC president.

The timing of her dismissal, a few months before crucial local government elections, could see the ANC concede political mileage to its opponents.

Among other alleged misdeeds, Tolashe failed to declare luxury SUVs donated to the league, engaged in improper hiring practices and exploited department staff for personal gain.

Ramaphosa appointed the minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth & persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, to act in her place until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“So, for various reports in the media, as well as representations in parliament, I requested the then minister of social development to furnish me with a report on all these matters,” Ramaphosa told MPs in a question and answer session in parliament.

He said he then held discussions with Tolashe and “gave her an opportunity to set out her case”.

The president said that after considering the minister’s submissions and “mindful of the conduct expected of members of the executive”, he decided to remove Tolashe from her position in terms of section 91(2) of the constitution.

Opposition parties and GNU partners welcomed Tolashe’s removal, describing it as a necessary step toward restoring public trust in a department responsible for billions of rand in social grant payments.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the department of social development was allocated R292.8bn for social grants, amounting to about R24.4bn a month for more than 26-million beneficiaries.

Tolashe was accused of receiving two luxury BAIC Beijing X55 SUVs from Chinese officials and allegedly failing to declare them to parliament. Instead, she registered them in her children’s names.

Appearing before the ANC integrity commission in April, Tolashe said the vehicles were kept in her family’s names to “safeguard” them in case ANC Women’s League assets were frozen.

The DA and ActionSA later opened criminal cases and filed ethics complaints against her over allegations that she misled the National Assembly about the vehicles’ ownership and origin.

It was also alleged that a government-paid aide had been used by Tolashe as a private live-in nanny for her grandchildren. There were also claims that part of the worker’s salary was diverted to her family.

Daily Maverick previously reported that Tolashe’s daughter allegedly pocketed half of the worker’s R15,000 monthly salary.

Further allegations included irregular staff appointments and the misuse of public funds linked to a New York trip that reportedly cost taxpayers R3m.

“The DA notes the interim appointment made by the president, but calls on him to urgently make a permanent appointment to the department of social development,” party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

“South Africans deserve a competent and credible minister who can lead this critical department with integrity, stability and a clear focus on serving vulnerable people who depend on its support.”

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana on Thursday said the party, a member of the GNU, “views this as a necessary step toward restoring the public’s trust in a department that serves the country’s most vulnerable citizens”.

“The clouds of controversy surrounding the former minister, including the highly irregular appointment of an unqualified chief of staff and unresolved questions regarding luxury vehicle donations, had become a significant distraction,” Gana said.

“For the GNU to succeed in its mission to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state, accountability must be the standard, not the exception. The South African people cannot afford for the social wage, which makes up over 60% of our non-interest spending, to be overseen by an executive whose conduct is under a constant ethical cloud.”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said, “The dismissal of minister Tolashe must not mark the end of this matter. She must now face the full and heavy might of the law.”

James asked whether money linked to Tolashe’s allegedly irregular appointment of an adviser will be repaid. Ramaphosa said matters related to the incident are being handled through public service administration processes and that he has confidence they will reach “a good conclusion so that this matter can be closed”.

Phathiwe Ndleleni, founder of the community issues and civic organisation South Africa for South Africans, demanded transparency and accountability in the appointment of a new minister.

“The people of South Africa deserve better. We urge President Ramaphosa to prioritise merit-based appointments and ensure those responsible for the country’s challenges are held accountable,” Ndleleni said.

Political analyst Kevin Knowles said Ramaphosa’s action against his ANC minister is “quite a surprise, given the fact that he is known for not acting swiftly”.

“This comes as he finds himself in a very difficult position within his own party over [the] Phala Phala [scandal], so he doesn’t want to rub people up the wrong way,” Knowles said.

“In terms of the GNU, it was never going to be business as usual, so he must have been pressured from inside the GNU to say, ‘You must act against this minister.’ Tolashe’s axing is long overdue.”