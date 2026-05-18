Hollard Responder delivers immediate business protection in times of crisis

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When an unexpected incident occurs on a business premises, the impact is immediate and far-reaching.

Beyond the physical harm to those involved, organisations face operational disruption, emotional trauma, legal exposure and reputational risk.

Hollard Responder was developed to meet these moments head-on — delivering rapid, professional incident response and crisis support when it matters most.

A new standard in incident response

Hollard Responder is a comprehensive accident response and crisis support solution designed to protect clients, visitors, staff and members of the public who are on a policyholder’s premises or under their care.

Activated instantly via a dedicated 24/7 emergency response centre, Hollard Responder coordinates critical services from the first call — ensuring swift, structured and expert intervention.

Hollard Responder is designed to protect clients, visitors, staff and members of the public who are on a policyholder’s premises or under their care. (iStock via Hollard)

This product reflects Hollard’s commitment to providing innovative, practical and business-focused protection solutions that go beyond traditional insurance.

Hollard Responder not only protects people; it helps businesses manage risk, safeguards their reputation and provides meaningful support during highly stressful and emotionally charged events.

Comprehensive support from the first call

Incidents are reported to the 24-Hour Emergency Operations Call Centre, known as Global Choices, on 087 110 1528, for a coordinated response be to set in motion.

The solution includes emergency accident expenses, medical dispatch and hospital guarantees, fire response dispatch, on-scene accident management, and trauma assistance.

It also covers brand and reputation protection support, accidental death and permanent disability benefits, and repatriation.

Two benefit plans are available, offering event limits of R5m and R10m.

Designed for real-world risk

Hollard Responder is ideally suited to organisations with public interaction or operational environments where incidents can occur unexpectedly.

Key sectors include retail, hospitality, property, construction, travel and leisure, schools and childcare, manufacturing, and logistics and warehousing.

Why Hollard Responder matters

The media coverage of a tragic construction site collapse in Johannesburg South that occurred in March highlights the real-world risks businesses face.

Beyond the immediate tragedy, incidents of this nature place enormous strain on companies — from emergency coordination to reputational management. In these moments, Hollard Responder delivers coordinated care, speed and certainty.

Protecting people, supporting businesses

Hollard Responder is more than an insurance product — it enables decisive, compassionate action in moments of crisis and reinforces Hollard’s position as an insurer that truly cares.

For more information or a tailored quotation, contact the Hollard Responder specialist team via email at personalaccident@hollard.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Hollard.