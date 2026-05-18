Why resilience will define the future of South Africa’s higher education landscape

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While navigating profound change, South Africa’s higher education sector continues to play a critical role in economic and social development.

South Africa’s higher education sector is under growing pressure from multiple fronts, according to a new research report by consulting firm BDO South Africa.

The report, which examines the operational, financial and strategic challenges impacting higher education institutions, highlights a sector navigating profound change while continuing to play a critical role in South Africa’s economic and social development.

From universities and technical and vocational education and training colleges to private institutions and alternative learning providers, organisations are operating in a far more complex environment than they were even a few years ago.

This has been shaped by financial constraints, changing student expectations, digital transformation, infrastructure demands and questions around sustainability.

The challenge is no longer simply about delivering education, it is about remaining financially sustainable, technologically relevant and operationally resilient in a rapidly changing world.

The digital investment dilemma

One of the most significant shifts identified in the report is the acceleration of digital transformation across the sector.

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced institutions into online and blended learning models, the long-term impact has been structural rather than temporary.

Students increasingly expect more flexible, digitally enabled learning environments, while institutions are under pressure to invest in online platforms, connectivity, cybersecurity and modern learning infrastructure.

Technology presents major opportunities for the sector. It has the potential to broaden access, improve operational efficiency and enhance the student experience.

However, these investments come at a time when many institutions are already under financial strain. Balancing infrastructure investment with affordability and accessibility remains one of the sector’s greatest challenges.

When funding threatens access

The report pinpoints affordability constraints, limits on fee increases and reliance on public funding as having placed institutions under considerable financial pressure.

Broader economic conditions have also intensified strain on students and families, increasing concerns around affordability and access to quality education.

At the same time, institutions are expected to maintain infrastructure, invest in technology, strengthen governance and continue attracting and retaining talent.

For many organisations, this means operating in a constant balancing act between financial sustainability and educational responsibility.

The higher education sector also continues to navigate the long-term implications of student funding pressures and movements such as #FeesMustFall, which fundamentally changed the national conversation around access to education.

While progress has been made in expanding funding access through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and other mechanisms, questions around sustainability, governance and institutional funding models continue.

Governance expectations rising

These concerns have been further highlighted by higher education & training minister Buti Manamela’s decision to place the NSFAS under administration following persistent governance failures, financial irregularities and operational challenges.

While government has assured students that funding and allowances will continue uninterrupted, the development reinforces the broader pressures facing the higher education funding system and the importance of stronger governance, accountability and operational resilience across the sector.

The report shows that students, regulators, funders and other stakeholders are demanding greater transparency, stronger governance and clearer demonstration of value and performance.

This is placing additional emphasis on internal controls, risk management, financial oversight and long-term strategic planning.

Finding talent in a competitive market

Talent attraction and retention are also becoming increasingly important risks for the sector. Educational institutions are competing for skilled academic, operational and leadership talent in a highly competitive environment.

Recruitment challenges, succession planning and changing workforce expectations are affecting institutions globally, and South Africa is no exception. Institutions increasingly need to rethink traditional operating models to attract and retain the expertise required to remain competitive and relevant.

Importantly, these pressures are not limited to public institutions. Private education providers, colleges and alternative learning institutions are also operating in a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive market.

Those able to adapt quickly, invest strategically and respond effectively to changing student and market needs are likely to be better positioned for long-term sustainability.

Building long-term institutional resilience

Despite these challenges, the report reinforces that the education sector remains one of South Africa’s greatest opportunities. Education remains central to economic growth, skills development, innovation and social mobility.

The institutions that successfully navigate the current environment will play a critical role in shaping South Africa’s future workforce and broader economic resilience.

But doing so will require more than incremental reform. It will require institutions to think strategically about sustainability, digital transformation, governance, operational resilience and long-term relevance.

Also critical is stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, greater innovation in funding and delivery models, and a continued focus on balancing accessibility with sustainability.

The education sector is not short of capability, ambition or potential. What it needs now is the resilience and strategic adaptability to navigate a period of profound and ongoing change.

These themes are explored further in BDO South Africa’s Higher Education Sector research report. Download it now.

This article was sponsored by BDO South Africa.