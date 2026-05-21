Due diligence made simple: how to prepare to sell your South African business

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Organised documents and clean financials tell a story. Ansarada’s virtual data room helps sellers show buyers that they’ve run their business properly.

You built your business from the ground up. Early mornings, sleepless nights, difficult calls, and years of backing yourself when nobody else would. And now you’ve made the decision: it’s time to sell.

You know what you want. What you might not know yet is what comes next. That’s not a gap in your capability. It’s a gap in a process that was never designed to explain itself to you.

The buyers, lawyers, advisers, and accountants who inhabit dealmaking have their own language, their own checklists, and their own assumptions about what you should already know.

Buyers follow a consistent due diligence process regardless of industry — and that consistency makes it possible to prepare.

Ansarada, a trusted provider of virtual data rooms (VDRs) used in dealmaking across more than 180 countries, provides a clear guide to what that preparation looks like in practice.

Why getting organised early changes everything

In South African dealmaking, the timeline is often dictated by the buyer. What you can control is how prepared you are when that clock starts.

A disorganised seller signals risk. It raises questions about how well the business has actually been run.

A seller who arrives at due diligence with clean financials, complete documentation, and a structured VDR signals something else entirely: credibility.

You have one chance to make that impression.

Documents buyers will expect to see in your VDR

To prepare for due diligence, your VDR should include the following categories of documents.

Financial records

This is where due diligence begins — and where most deals are won or lost.

Expect buyers to request audited financial statements for the past three to five years, monthly management accounts for the current year, tax clearance certificates and confirmation of Sars compliance, and VAT returns.

Also prepare debtor and creditor ageing reports, cash flow forecasts, details of shareholder loans, and banking facility agreements.

Clean financials — no unexplained variances, no outstanding Sars issues — tells a buyer this business has been run properly. That matters as much as the revenue figure itself.

Legal and corporate documents

Gather your memorandum of incorporation, company registration certificate, shareholders’ register, shareholder agreements, board and shareholder meeting minutes for the past three years, details of any litigation, and copies of all material contracts — suppliers, customers, distributors, partners.

Include property leases and any intellectual property registrations.

Operational documents

Buyers want to see how the business runs without you. Prepare an organisation chart, employment contracts for senior staff, and details of any outstanding labour disputes or CCMA matters.

Include a key-person risk analysis, your top 10 customers by revenue, critical supplier agreements, and any regulatory licences required to operate.

Insurance

Provide your current insurance schedule covering all policies — assets, public liability, business interruption, directors and officers — plus your claims history for the past three to five years.

The gaps that derail deals

The most common reasons South African transactions slow down or collapse:

Incomplete financial records: Missing years or unaudited accounts create uncertainty that buyers price heavily — or walk away from.

Missing years or unaudited accounts create uncertainty that buyers price heavily — or walk away from. Sars issues: Any outstanding liability or disputed assessment becomes a buyer’s concern the moment it surfaces. Address it before the process begins.

Any outstanding liability or disputed assessment becomes a buyer’s concern the moment it surfaces. Address it before the process begins. Undocumented agreements: Handshake deals with key customers or suppliers are common in South African small and medium businesses. Formalise them before due diligence, not during it.

Handshake deals with key customers or suppliers are common in South African small and medium businesses. Formalise them before due diligence, not during it. Key-person dependency: If the business runs because of you, a buyer will want to know what happens when you leave. Have an answer, and ideally a management team that demonstrates the business can operate without you.

Where to start

Start with your financials. Get your past three years of audited accounts in order and confirm your Sars status.

Then move through your legal documents: corporate registration, material contracts, leases and intellectual property.

Then people: employment contracts, organisational structure, key-person documentation.

As you gather the required documents for each category, upload it to your VDR. Don’t wait until everything is perfect before you start organising. The act of organising surfaces the gaps — and surfacing gaps early is the whole point.

You’ve spent years building something worth selling. Spend a few days making sure it looks that way.

Find out more at Ansarada.com.

This article was sponsored by Ansarada.