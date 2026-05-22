Dead dairy workers found in milk cooling tank in Humansdorp

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A successfully executed joint recovery operation led to the recovery of two bodies from a milk cooling tank on a dairy farm in Humansdorp.

The bodies of two dairy farm workers were recently discovered in a milk cooling tank on a dairy farm in Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said the joint recovery operation was performed at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

“The South African Police Service Search and Rescue Unit jointly launched a rescue operation with Humansdorp EMS, EMS Training and Humansdorp Fire Rescue Unit, implementing a 3:1 rope system.

“Constable Emilio George, who was selected for his build, was equipped with a long-line, full-face breathing apparatus and lowered into the confined tank, beside the spiral cooling rod.

“Tragically, both bodies (employees of the dairy farm) were discovered face-down in the water and were carefully recovered through the narrow gap and transferred to EMS that declared both men, aged 27 and 54, dead on the scene.”

McCarthy said an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

The Herald