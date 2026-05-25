Parliament names MPs for revived Phala Phala impeachment probe

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National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has received the names of MPs nominated by political parties to serve on the impeachment committee that will consider the revived Phala Phala matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The deadline for political parties to submit their names was Friday May 22. Parliament said almost all parties met the deadline except the ANC, which indicated it would submit its nominees over the weekend.

The ANC’s nominees are Dorries Mpapane, Xola Nqola, Soviet Lekganyane, Faith Muthambi, Cameron Dugmore, Dikeledi Direko, Buti Manamela, Godfrey Mahlaule and Lusizo Makhubela. Joy Maimela has been nominated as the ANC’s alternate member.

The DA has nominated George Michalakis, Baxolile Nodada, Glynnis Breytenbach, Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif.

The MK party’s nominees are John Hlophe, Seeng Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

The EFF has nominated Julius Malema and Omphile Maotwe, while the IFP has nominated Nhlanhla Hadebe.

Other nominees include Marlon Daniels from the PA, Wouter Wessels from the FF Plus, Lerato Ngobeni from ActionSA, Steve Swart from the ACDP, Nqabayomzi Lawrence Kwankwa from the UDM and Makashule Gana from Rise Mzansi.

Mmusi Maimane from Bosa, Vuyolwethu Zungula from the ATM, Imraan Ismail-Moosa from Al Jama-ah, Fadiel Adams from the NCC and Wonderboy Mahlatsi from the UAT have also been nominated.

ActionSA has nominated Athol Trollip as its alternate member.

Parliament said GOOD and the PAC had indicated that they would not participate in the committee because each party has only one MP, who also serves in the executive.

The committee is being established after a Constitutional Court ruling revived the section 89 process linked to the Phala Phala matter.

Parliament has said the committee will have 31 members and that its composition was determined after considering proportional representation and the need for broader participation by smaller parties represented in the national assembly.

The Phala Phala matter relates to the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020 and questions about the handling of the incident. The constitutional court ruling set aside parliament’s earlier decision not to proceed with the impeachment process, requiring the matter to be referred to an impeachment committee.