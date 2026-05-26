SA’s farm exports jump 11% despite port bottlenecks

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A worker picks maize at an organic farm near Beijing, China. Asia and the Middle East account for 14% of South Africa's agricultural exports. Picture:

South Africa’s agricultural exports rose 11% year on year to $3.7bn (R60.30bn) in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher export volumes and firmer commodity prices despite an uncertain global trade environment and continued domestic logistics constraints.

According to Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo, the sector had an “excellent start” to the year, with grapes, apples and pears, maize, wine, apricots, cherries, peaches, sugar, wool, fruit juices, nuts, dates, avocados, pineapples, guavas, mangoes and soybeans among the main export products.

However, port inefficiencies continued to weigh on parts of the sector, particularly in the Western Cape. Sihlobo said the Port of Cape Town experienced delays in agricultural operations at the end of 2025 and into 2026, during the peak export period for the table grape industry.

The delays forced some growers and exporters to reroute volumes that would usually move through Cape Town to ports in the Eastern Cape. Data from the South African table grape industry showed the share of table grape exports shipped through the Port of Cape Town fell from 91% in the previous season to 76% in the 2025/26 season. Volumes shipped through Eastern Cape ports rose from 6% to 21% over the same period.

While the shift supported higher activity at Eastern Cape ports, Sihlobo said transporting produce from remote growing regions to those ports increased costs for growers and exporters.

‘Port of Cape Town difficulties’

“Therefore while export values for the first quarter of 2026 are solid, the financial conditions of some growers were negatively affected by difficulties at the Port of Cape Town,” he said.

He said Transnet had been working with organised agriculture and other stakeholders to reduce friction in the logistics system.

Africa remained South Africa’s largest agricultural export market in the first quarter, accounting for 44% of export value. The main products exported to the continent included maize, apples and pears, soybeans, sugar, fruit juices, soybean oil, sunflower oil and wine.

The EU was South Africa’s second-largest agricultural export market, accounting for 26% of exports. Exports to the bloc included grapes, apricots, cherries, peaches, plums, wine, apples and pears, dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes, fruit juices, sugar, nuts and citrus juices.

Asia and the Middle East accounted for 14% of agricultural exports, with South Africa shipping apples and pears, wool, grapes, citrus, stone fruit, beef, mutton, berries and wine to the region. The Americas accounted for 4%, while the rest of the world, including the UK, accounted for 12%.

Sihlobo said South Africa’s agricultural exports to the US declined 33% in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2025. He said the decline should be interpreted with caution because some exporters may have front-loaded shipments ahead of the announcement of “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The tariffs had since been adjusted to 10% from the previous higher rate of 30%, which could support export performance in coming quarters.

South Africa also remained a significant importer of agricultural products. Agricultural imports totalled $1.9bn in the first quarter, down 4% year on year, mainly due to lower volumes and prices of wheat, palm oil, rice, poultry and whisky.

Sihlobo said South Africa continued to rely on imports of rice and palm oil because it lacked favourable climatic conditions to produce them at scale. The country also imports nearly half of its annual wheat consumption, with production in the Free State having declined over time due to weather conditions and lower profitability compared with other crops.

After accounting for exports and imports, South Africa recorded an agricultural trade surplus of $1.8bn in the first quarter, up 30% year on year.

Sihlobo said the export-orientated agricultural sector needed to maintain existing markets while expanding into new ones amid heightened geo-economic tensions. He said policymakers, agribusinesses and organised agriculture should focus on improving logistical efficiency, including investment in port and rail infrastructure and roads in farming towns.

He said the departments of trade, industry & competition, international relations & co-operation and agriculture should lead efforts to expand exports to existing and new markets, guided by South Africa’s economic diplomacy strategy.