WATCH | Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and co-accused released on bail

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused have been released on bail.

Bail was set at R70,000 each after the state did not oppose their application.

This is after Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane and Philemon Msiza handed themselves over at the Delmas police station on Thursday.

During the bail application, their defence counsel Shaun Abrahams said his client Sibanyoni had handed himself over against his professional advice.

“The warrant is unlawful. It’s unconstitutional, it’s an abuse of process, and the obtaining thereof lacks rationality. The appropriate process that should have been adopted by the authorities would have been [those contained in] section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” he said, adding that that was the reason the accused would be challenging the state in the high court.

Sibanyoni and his co-accused are accused of extorting R2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025.

The money is alleged to have been a protection fee to allow him to operate his mine in Kwaggafontein.

He laid charges against Sibanyoni and others in November last year.

The accused have all denied the allegations.

The matter has been postponed to September.