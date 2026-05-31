Battle brewing over Loftus suites

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The dispute centres on steep hospitality costs linked to the Springboks’ clash against Scotland and the highly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry showdown against New Zealand, with suite owners warning they could pursue arbitration or court action if negotiations fail. File photo:

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Luxury suite holders at Loftus Versfeld are threatening legal action over what they describe as an “unaffordable and exclusive pricing structure” imposed before the coming Springbok and All Blacks fixtures, accusing rugby authorities of sidelining long-standing leaseholders in pursuit of commercial gain.

The growing dispute centres on the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clash between the Vodacom Bulls and New Zealand on August 15, as well as the Springboks’ Nations Cup Test against Scotland on July 11.

In a series of letters exchanged between suite owners, the Blue Bulls Company, and legal representatives, suite holders argue that they are effectively being forced either to pay steep hospitality fees to access their own suites or vacate them entirely for resale to third parties.