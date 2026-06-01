WATCH | Africa’s growth will only be as strong as the infrastructure that supports it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Building resilient energy systems starts with scaling infrastructure that can meet rising demand and support long-term growth.

Reliable water and energy systems are becoming increasingly central to Africa’s long-term growth, competitiveness and resilience.

As infrastructure pressure and climate shocks intensify, the challenge is no longer whether resilient systems are needed, but how quickly they can be built to support sustainable development.

In the latest episode of Insights from Africa, BDTV’s head of news Bronwyn Seaborne takes a closer look at how water and energy security are shaping economic growth, infrastructure delivery and investment priorities across the continent.

The episode is split into two parts (watch the videos below).

In the first part, Seaborne is joined by Patience Mukuyu, lead policy analyst for water security and climate resilience at the international NGO WaterAid, and James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa.

The conversation explores the scale of Africa’s infrastructure challenges, areas of progress, and the role of investment, reform and collaboration in improving water and energy security.

Deerosh Maharaj, executive head of energy, infrastructure and mining for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. (Standard Bank)

In the second part, Seaborne speaks with Deerosh Maharaj, executive head of energy, infrastructure and mining at Standard Bank, focusing on where infrastructure investment is flowing across Africa.

The discussion highlights a strong investor appetite for infrastructure, alongside the need to better structure bankable projects and improve coordination between governments, financiers and the private sector to unlock capital at scale.

Watch now:

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.