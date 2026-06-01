News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry day 110

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing hearing witness testimony on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

TOBY SHAPSHAK | Goodbye broadcast, hello streaming

2

RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU | Can Zambia and Nigeria sustain turnaround momentum before elections?

3

JUN KAJEE | AI spy in the boardroom: how China collects SA corporate secrets

4

MARC LUBNER | Youth unemployment crisis starts in the cradle

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles