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WATCH LIVE | Marius van der Merwe murder suspect’s bail judgment

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The Brakpan magistrate’s court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the bail application by Matipandile Sotheni, who is accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

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