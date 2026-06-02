National Lottery resets under Sizekhaya

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Sizekhaya Holdings celebrates a new era for the National Lottery, focused on wider access, stronger community impact and a renewed commitment to South Africans nationwide.

The National Lottery represents possibility. Sometimes that possibility is personal: paying off debt, buying a home, helping family or finally starting the business you’ve dreamt about for years.

But the lottery also represents something bigger: investment in communities, organisations and causes that improve lives across South Africa.

From June 1, Sizekhaya Holdings will officially take over operations of the National Lottery in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission for the next eight years.

At the centre of Sizekhaya’s vision for the lottery is a commitment to making it more accessible, more engaging and more visible to the lives of South Africans.

CEO of Sizekhaya Holdings Lebo Ndadana says the company understands the responsibility that comes with becoming custodians of an institution as important and recognisable as the National Lottery.

“This is a national asset. It belongs to the people of the country. We want South Africans to feel excited about participating in the lottery, confident in its integrity and proud of the contribution it continues to make in communities across the country,” she says.

Bringing back national excitement

Sizekhaya’s approach will focus on accessibility and innovation, including making it easier for people to participate in lottery games through a broadened national retail footprint and digital channels designed to fit the way South Africans live today.

Partnerships with retailers across the nation will form an important part of Sizekhaya’s lottery delivery strategy, helping ensure that lottery participation remains convenient and widely accessible across the length and breadth of South Africa: in cities, suburbs and smaller communities.

The organisation also plans to bring back live televised lottery draws: something many nationals remember fondly from earlier years of the National Lottery.

Bringing live draws back is about more than mere nostalgia. Ndadana highlights that the decision to do this was informed by the fact that live, televised draws create excitement, anticipation and a sense of shared national participation.

“We believe South Africans want to see and experience the lottery again in a more visible and engaging way. Bringing live draws back is part of restoring that excitement and reconnecting people with the experience,” she says.

More winners, wider impact

Sizekhaya also says the lottery will, under its custodianship, create more winners more often while maintaining a strong focus on responsible participation and operational integrity.

But while jackpots and winning moments remain central to the lottery experience, Sizekhaya says the broader developmental role of the National Lottery is equally important.

Every ticket sold contributes towards funding distributed through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, which supports charitable causes, community initiatives, sports, arts, culture and development programmes across South Africa.

This developmental impact, Ndadana says, remains one of the most important and distinctive aspects of the National Lottery.

“The National Lottery changes lives in many different ways. Yes, there are jackpot winners whose lives are transformed overnight. But there are also organisations, projects and communities across the country benefitting from lottery funding every day,” says Ndadana.

A new chapter begins

Sizekhaya’s focus is on building a National Lottery that is modern, accessible, trusted and proudly South African, while ensuring that the spirit of possibility that has always defined the lottery remains firmly at its centre.

As South Africa enters a new chapter in the story of the National Lottery, Sizekhaya says its ambition is simple: to build a lottery that citizens trust, enjoy and feel proud to participate in.

The lottery is not only for the possibility of winning, but for the contribution every ticket makes towards communities and causes across the country. And that makes winners of us all.

This article was sponsored by Sizekhaya Holdings.