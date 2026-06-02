News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing to hear witness testimony on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

JOHN ENDRES | Extortionists, whether regulatory or criminal, should be defied

2

TOM EATON | The day Geordin got correctional service from Oom Pieter

3

NEVA MAKGETLA | The IRP’s threat to the SA economy

4

GHALEB CACHALIA | Modern finance drifts from real value creation

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles