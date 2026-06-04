News

Parks Tau tests positive for Covid-19

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau is reported to be in 'good spirits' in self-isolation. (Freddy Mavunda/Business Day)

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has tested positive for Covid-19.

The department confirmed this in a brief media statement on Wednesday night.

Department spokesperson Kaamil Alli assured the public Tau is “in good spirits and is in self-isolation”.

The news follows Tau’s recent address to parliament to deliver the department’s 2026/27 budget. His most recent international travel was in May when he attended the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands.

Anyone who has recently been in close contact with the minister is advised to take precautionary measures and get tested.

TimesLIVE

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