Scopa moves to lay criminal charge against former RAF CEO

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The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has resolved to ask the secretary to parliament to lay a criminal charge against former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo after he failed to appear before the committee despite being summonsed.

The committee said on Wednesday it had resolved to proceed with the charge after receiving a response from National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, who advised her concurrence was not required under the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Scopa said Letsoalo had failed to appear before the committee in response to a summons issued in November 2025 during its inquiry into the RAF.

The committee had previously resolved to lay a criminal charge against Letsoalo, but sought the speaker’s concurrence before proceeding. According to Scopa, the speaker advised if the committee wished to proceed, it should request the secretary to parliament to lay the charge on its behalf.

After the speaker’s letter, the committee again resolved to proceed with the criminal charge. The resolution was adopted by eight votes to three.

Scopa chair Songezo Zibi is expected to write to the secretary to parliament to communicate the committee’s resolution and request immediate action

Section 17(1) of the act states a person who has been summonsed in terms of section 14 and fails, without sufficient cause, to attend at the time and place specified in the summons commits an offence. The act provides such a person may be liable to a fine, imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Scopa chair Songezo Zibi is expected to write to the secretary to parliament to communicate the committee’s resolution and request immediate action.

The matter forms part of Scopa’s broader inquiry into the RAF, which has examined financial management, governance and accountability at the entity.

Parliament issued the summons after Scopa sought Letsoalo’s appearance before the committee to answer questions relating to the inquiry. The committee has moved to invoke the criminal provisions available under the act for non-compliance with a parliamentary summons.

Business Day