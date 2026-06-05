Cabinet approves new migration plan as Ramaphosa prepares national address

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The cabinet has approved a new approach to migration in South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on the issue, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday.

The migration decision was among several major policy outcomes announced following the cabinet meeting, with ministers also:

approving a revised industrial development strategy;

formally closing all remaining matters related to Gauteng’s e-toll system; and

withdrawing the government’s draft AI policy for further work.

Ntshavheni said the cabinet had approved a comprehensive approach to migration developed by the intermnisterial committee on migration. The cabinet also approved the National Action Plan country report on migration in South Africa.

“The president will address the nation on this matter,” she said.

The migration announcement comes amid increasing political and public debate around border management, illegal immigration, asylum processes and pressures on public services.

The cabinet also approved a revised industrial development strategy aimed at accelerating industrialisation and economic growth. The strategy is built around three pillars: decarbonisation, digitalisation and diversification. It prioritises sectors such as steel, automotive manufacturing, mining, agro-processing, the digital economy and the green economy.

According to the Presidency, the strategy is expected to create thousands of jobs annually, with a focus on skills development and preparing unemployed people for opportunities in manufacturing and renewable energy industries. A committee of ministers chaired by Ramaphosa will oversee its implementation.

According to Stats SA’s international tourism report, South Africa recorded 989,329 tourist arrivals in April, the highest monthly year-on-year growth recorded to date

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the closure of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project and all remaining matters associated with the recovery of historical e-toll debt.

The cabinet noted recommendations from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) that debt owed by motorists who did not pay e-tolls be written off. The National Treasury will service the debt, while motorists who paid toll fees will not receive refunds because the tolling system was lawful at the time, the Presidency said.

The cabinet approved the withdrawal of the draft AI policy published for public comment in March. Ntshavheni said the withdrawal would allow the government to rework the policy and ensure it establishes national standards for the ethical use of AI.

The cabinet statement also highlighted what the government described as strong growth in tourism. According to Stats SA’s international tourism report, South Africa recorded 989,329 tourist arrivals in April, the highest monthly year-on-year growth recorded to date.

The cabinet said recent decisions by Latam Airlines and Air Europa to expand direct flight routes to South Africa would further strengthen tourism and business links with Europe and Latin America.

Ntshavheni also announced that the cabinet had approved the submission of the Repeal of Certain Pre-1994 Justice Laws Bill to parliament. The bill seeks to repeal 149 apartheid-era justice laws that remain on the statute books despite no longer serving a practical purpose in the constitutional era.

Among other matters, the cabinet welcomed Telkom’s financial performance, noting that the government is expected to receive about R559m in dividend income from the telecommunications group. It said Telkom supported 362 small businesses through procurement opportunities worth R593m, contributed to the creation of 74,114 jobs and trained 1,524 unemployed young people through ICT learnerships during the year ended March 2026.

The cabinet also:

received reports on preparations for South Africa’s hosting of the Sadc summit in August;

approved appointments to several state entities; and

endorsed government programmes linked to:

Youth Month;



voter registration ahead of the November 2026 local government elections; and



the rollout of the long-acting HIV prevention injection Lenacapavir.

Business Day