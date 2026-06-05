Organised Crime police boss Richard Shibiri dismissed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, the former head of Organised Crime, was dismissed following an internal disciplinary process.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday confirmed the dismissal of Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, the former component head of Organised Crime, after an internal disciplinary process.

“Major-General Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct relating to conduct that brought the organisation into disrepute, including associating himself with a known criminal,” national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Shibiri was named in the Madlanga commission for his close ties to tenderpreneur and murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Another allegation against Shibiri is that after detective Michael Tau was arrested for the assassination of engineer Armand Swart, he summoned the investigating officers to his office.

It is alleged that during the meeting Shibiri asked them not to oppose Tau’s bail application and told them about three envelopes being prepared for the investigators, the prosecutor and the magistrate.

Shibiri denied any wrongdoing when he appeared before the commission. He said he had been brought under suspicion as a result of “misinformation and incorrect public impressions”.

TimesLIVE