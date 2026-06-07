Gana vows careful pace in impeachment probe

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Rise Mzansi chief whip Makashule Gana has a spring in his step, and who can blame him?

This week he was elected chair of the groundbreaking parliamentary committee that will lead impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gana calls himself the “most hard-working MP” because, as one of only two Rise Mzansi MPs in parliament, he serves on multiple parliamentary committees. These include the portfolio committees on police and transport, the National Assembly programming committee, and the joint committee on ethics.

The impeachment inquiry stems from the Constitutional Court’s judgment last month that found parliament acted unconstitutionally in 2022 when the ANC used its majority to vote against a section 89 independent panel report.

The panel found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer over the theft of more than $580,000 at his Phala Phala, Bela-Bela, game farm.