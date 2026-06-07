Sanral ends e-toll collections as government closes chapter

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The cabinet has approved implementation by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) of measures to close out historical debt associated with the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

This includes the settlement of historical GFIP e-toll debt and the resolution of all outstanding litigation matters.

The decision has been characterised as a long-awaited step to close the GFIP e-toll matter orderly and responsibly.

Minister of transport Barbara Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said their announcement will bring much-needed relief and lessen the financial burden of road users hard-pressed by high fuel costs due to unfolding geopolitical matters.

GFIP was implemented and operated under Sanral in terms of the applicable tolling framework and approvals that were in place at the time, a statement from the transport department reads.

The e-toll system was introduced as a funding mechanism for the upgraded Gauteng freeway network.

The approval follows the government’s decision to close the GFIP e-toll scheme and the subsequent withdrawal of the GFIP toll declarations, which became effective on April 11 2024.

The cabinet confirmed that outstanding and unpaid historical GFIP e-toll debt owed by road users will be written off; Sanral will not pursue any further collection of historical GFIP e-toll debt, and road users who lawfully paid e-tolls while the system was legally in force will not be refunded.

“The no-refund position arises from lawful levies at the time they were paid. That is, before the toll declarations were withdrawn. The write-off of outstanding debt gives effect to the government’s decision to close the GFIP e-toll scheme and provide finality to road users, Sanral and the fiscus.

“Government reiterates that the close-out of GFIP e-toll debt is intended to provide certainty, resolve historical debt matters and support a sustainable approach to the funding, maintenance and improvement of South Africa’s national road network,” the statement says.

The government emphasised the user-pay principle remains an important part of South Africa’s road infrastructure funding framework where it is broadly accepted by road users through negotiation and agreement, appropriately structured, legally sound and supported by clear policy certainty.