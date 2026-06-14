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De Lille kept in the dark as tourism department’s assets go ‘missing’

Minister hears of external investigation from the Sunday Times

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Deputy Editor

Minister of tourism Patricia de Lille. File photo: (Freddy Mavunda)

An asset verification exercise by the department of tourism has revealed a gap between its asset register and the assets in its possession — a state of affairs minister Patricia de Lille has apparently been kept in the dark about.

This is despite the department’s management having kickstarted a process to procure external fraud investigators to help it uncover the magnitude of the problem.

The Sunday Times understands that the department’s management has found serious weaknesses in its internal controls, leading to director-general Nkhumeleni Vele appointing external experts to conduct an investigation into the asset register over at least the past five years.

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