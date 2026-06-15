Western Cape government on high alert for protests against undocumented immigrants

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Premier Alan Winde expressed concerns about the surge in protests regarding illegal immigration, advocating for peaceful demonstrations and respect for the law. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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The Western Cape government is on high alert and has adopted measures to deal with protests against illegal immigration.

The Western Cape’s plan is based on the following priorities: visible policing in hotspots, strengthening intelligence networks, proactive communications and rapid mediation and engagement.

Premier Alan Winde expressed serious concern in a statement on Monday about a potential escalation of the protests which could lead to social unrest. He noted that several demonstrations had been held and more were planned for the coming days.

“We have already had unrest and demonstrations in the Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas areas. We have taken decisive steps, including bolstering enforcement measures and contingency planning to avoid any further social unrest,” he said.

Demonstrations around the country are expected to escalate leading up to the June 30 deadline set by groups mobilising against illegal immigration for undocumented immigrants to leave the country.

Winde called on all foreigners living in the province without the required legal documentation to take immediate steps to regularise their status in accordance with the country’s immigration laws.

Winde and several members of his cabinet attended a joint operations centre (JOC) meeting on Monday led by the provincial disaster management centre (PDMC) to co-ordinate the province’s plan to address social unrest stemming from illegal immigration.

Multiple authorities, including SAPS, the SANDF, the department of home affairs, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and municipalities, are part of the JOC to ensure a co-ordinated and effective response.

“All role players are working together to identify flashpoints and defuse tensions. SAPS is monitoring social media platforms,” Winde said in a statement.

The international relations directorate, within the department of the premier, has also been in regular contact with several foreign missions.

Winde urged organisers and demonstrators to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. “While we respect every resident’s right to protest, this must be done within the confines of the law. We urge residents to stand against violence. Violence in any context is completely unacceptable. We have seen how this issue can escalate.”

The Western Cape government welcomed interventions implemented by the interministerial committee on migration constituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and offered its support, wherever necessary, to bolster its work.

On Sunday justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi outlined measures the government was taking to deal with the protests.