Impeachment committee to oppose Ramaphosa’s interdict application

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Western Cape High Court to halt proceedings pending his review of the Phala Phala panel report. File photo.

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The majority of the National Assembly’s impeachment committee has decided to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to the Western Cape High Court for its work to be halted pending the outcome of his application for a judicial review of the panel report on Phala Phala.

DA chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach did not support the committee opposing the urgent application in its own right on the grounds it did not have locus standi, being an arm of the National Assembly, and that the onus was on the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, to oppose the application.

Committee chair Makashule Gana said at a committee meeting on Thursday that he would urge the speaker to oppose the application, with the committee joining this. If the speaker failed to do so, the committee would oppose independently.

The committee received a legal opinion by senior counsel that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa’s application.

This is because the Constitutional Court, the apex court, instructed parliament to establish an impeachment committee to investigate whether the president contravened the constitution and committed serious misconduct, as the report by the panel chaired by retired judge Sandile Ngcobo suggested there was prima facie evidence.

This was the legal opinion given on Thursday to the committee by William Mokhare SC. He also said it was appropriate for the committee to oppose Ramaphosa’s application for an urgent interdict, in defence of its constitutional obligation.

What is clear is that the Western Cape High Court lacks jurisdiction to grant relief that would effectively achieve the same result. The binding nature of Constitutional Court orders is a cornerstone of the constitutional state — William Mokhare SC

“The interdict seeks to restrain the impeachment committee from complying with the terms of the Constitutional Court’s order. An interdict against the impeachment committee would constitute interference with the impeachment committee’s constitutional mandate,” Mokhare said.

“It seems to us the interdict sought may not be legally permissible, given that if granted, it would have the effect of the High Court suspending the operation of the Constitutional Court order. For a court to interdict the preliminary inquiry mandated by the constitution would constitute a grave trespass on the terrain of the legislative branch.

“It is not apparent if the balance of convenience favours the granting of an interdict. We doubt it does. In fact, the balance of convenience seems to tilt in favour of an expeditious impeachment process that would bring finality on whether the president has breached his constitutional duties.”

Mokhare said Ramaphosa’s effective alternative remedy was to appear before the impeachment committee and satisfy it with credible evidence that he has not committed misconduct.

He noted the president had not approached the Constitutional Court for a stay of its order.

“What is clear is that the Western Cape High Court lacks jurisdiction to grant relief that would effectively achieve the same result. The binding nature of Constitutional Court orders is a cornerstone of the constitutional state.”

He said by opposing Ramaphosa’s urgent application for an interdict, the impeachment committee was defending its right and obligation to conduct the impeachment inquiry. It was not defending the panel report, nor asserting the president has committed any impeachable offence.