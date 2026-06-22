25 municipalities flagged for irregular senior manager hires

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Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said appointments, identified across all nine provinces, pointed to systemic weaknesses in municipal recruitment governance rather than isolated administrative failures. Picture:

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A total of 25 municipalities across South Africa have reported non-compliant senior management appointments, with the government identifying widespread failures in recruitment processes, qualification requirements and regulatory compliance.

This was disclosed by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa in a written reply to a parliamentary question from DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne.

Hlabisa said the appointments, identified across all nine provinces, pointed to systemic weaknesses in municipal recruitment governance rather than isolated administrative failures.

The 25 municipalities reported 35 instances of non-compliance involving senior management appointments. The irregularities included failures to meet prescribed competency requirements, breaches of recruitment and selection procedures, improperly constituted selection panels, failures to submit required documentation to provincial and national authorities, non-disclosure of material information by candidates and remuneration packages exceeding prescribed limits.

The appointments are governed by the Municipal Systems Act and regulations on the appointment and conditions of employment of senior managers. Municipal councils are responsible for ensuring compliance, while provincial governments are tasked with oversight and enforcement.

The Free State’s Tokologo local municipality recorded the highest number of non-compliant appointments, with three cases identified. Ekurhuleni metro, Greater Kokstad local municipality, Nongoma local municipality, Blouberg local municipality, Elias Motsoaledi local municipality, Mamusa local municipality, Bitou municipality and Oudtshoorn local municipality each recorded two.

In the Eastern Cape, the Chris Hani district municipality was found to have failed to submit complete statutory information to the MEC and minister. Makana local municipality failed to comply with recruitment and selection timeframes, and Nelson Mandela Bay metro was cited for the failure of a candidate to disclose a previous court judgment or disciplinary outcome.

In the Free State, Tokologo local municipality was found to have appointed a candidate who did not meet prescribed competency assessment requirements, failed to comply with recruitment and selection procedures and omitted mandatory information from job advertisements. Setsoto local municipality was cited for failing to comply with prescribed recruitment and selection timeframes.

Ekurhuleni metro was flagged for several irregularities, including advertising a position in contravention of the Municipal Systems Act, improperly constituting a selection panel and approving a remuneration package above prescribed limits.

A separate appointment in the metro is awaiting a legal opinion from the Office of the Chief State Law Adviser. Emfuleni local municipality was cited for failures in shortlisting, screening and interview processes.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini metro was found to have improperly constituted a selection panel, while Amajuba district municipality appointed a candidate who did not meet competency assessment requirements.

Nongoma local municipality recorded two instances of non-compliance involving competency requirements and recruitment procedures. Greater Kokstad local municipality and Ugu district municipality were cited for recruitment process failures.

In Limpopo, Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality and Blouberg local municipality were found to have breached recruitment procedures and approved remuneration packages exceeding prescribed limits.

Vhembe district municipality was cited for an improperly constituted selection panel, while Elias Motsoaledi local municipality failed to comply with recruitment and interview timeframes.

Mpumalanga municipalities were largely cited for failing to submit required documentation to provincial and national authorities. Nkomazi, Emakhazeni and Victor Khanye local municipalities failed to submit records, including screening and verification reports, interview minutes and information relating to whether appointees held political office.

The City of Mbombela was cited after a candidate failed to disclose information relating to a previous disciplinary case.

In North West, Mamusa local municipality recorded two appointments where candidates failed to meet prescribed competency assessment requirements. Kgetlengrivier local municipality was cited for failures relating to competency requirements and maladministration.

In the Western Cape, Oudtshoorn local municipality was found to have appointed a candidate who did not meet the required educational qualifications and experience requirements and separately failed to comply with screening and interview timeframes.

Bitou municipality was cited for failing to submit statutory information, approving remuneration packages above prescribed limits and appointing a candidate who did not meet higher education requirements. Swellendam local municipality failed to advertise a post nationally as required and approved a remuneration package that exceeded prescribed limits.

Hlabisa said the identified irregularities reflected recurring governance failures, particularly around competency requirements, recruitment procedures, disclosure obligations and reporting requirements.

The minister said corrective measures would be implemented through provincial oversight mechanisms. The timeframe for corrective action would depend on the nature and severity of each case, whether municipalities had voluntarily acted to address the irregularities, whether directives had been issued by MECs and whether legal processes were required to set aside appointments.

The department said it would continue monitoring progress through engagement with provincial MECs until full compliance with the legislative framework had been achieved.

Business Day