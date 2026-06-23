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RECORDED | Cachalia outlines security cluster’s preparedness for June 30 ‘shutdown’

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Police minister Firoz Cachalia is expected to brief the media on the national security cluster’s state of preparedness before the planned June 30 anti-illegal immigrant marches and “shutdown”.

Video courtesy of the SABC

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