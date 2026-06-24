Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis warns against anti-immigrant violence

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Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has issued a stark warning against anti-immigrant violence and vigilantism ahead of planned nationwide protests on June 30, saying South Africans must not allow frustration over unemployment, crime and illegal immigration to be turned into hatred.

In a live address to the nation, Hill-Lewis said the country faced a critical test of leadership and law enforcement as tensions mount over demonstrations being organised by anti illegal immigration groups.

While acknowledging widespread public anger over unemployment, crime and what he described as government failures, Hill-Lewis said those grievances could not justify attacks on foreign nationals or attempts by private groups to enforce immigration laws.

“Our frustration must never become hatred. And it must never become violence,” he said.

“We must never allow certain politicians or vigilantes to abuse the hardship caused by a failing economy to scapegoat and incite violence against foreign nationals to promote their own agendas.”

The address comes days before a planned mobilisation by civil society groups demanding tougher action against illegal immigration. Organisers have insisted their protests will be peaceful, but concerns have grown about the potential for unrest and xenophobic violence.

We must never allow certain politicians or vigilantes to abuse the hardship caused by a failing economy to scapegoat and incite violence against foreign nationals to promote their own agendas. — Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Hill-Lewis said no individual or organisation had the authority to determine who could live in South Africa.

“No individual or group gets to set deadlines for who may live in South Africa. No one may demand another person’s papers in the street. No one may threaten a family, close a shop, block a road, or loot a business,” he said.

He argued that the root causes of public frustration lay not with migrants but with a weak economy, dysfunctional institutions and years of government failure.

“South Africa’s deepest problem is not a vulnerable person selling vegetables on a corner who happens to not be born here. It is an economy that does not grow, a state that does not work, and a government that has failed to create jobs, secure our borders, fight crime and deliver basic services.”

The mayor reserved some of his strongest criticism for political figures whom he accused of inflaming tensions for political gain, saying those who used rhetoric that could lead to violence were not acting as leaders.

“To act with such lack of concern exposes a gaping hole in their souls where their humanity should be,” he said.

Hill-Lewis also used the address to highlight the work of home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, saying efforts to modernise immigration systems, combat fraud and strengthen border management demonstrated how illegal immigration should be addressed within the framework of the law.

He called on the police and the broader criminal justice system to ensure the law was enforced “without fear or favour” and said governments at all levels needed to work together to prevent violence.

According to Hill-Lewis, he had reached out to President Cyril Ramaphosa to urge co-operation between national, provincial and local governments in maintaining order.

“As mayor of Cape Town, I have instructed our law enforcement services to be ready, visible and firm,” he said, adding that authorities would work to keep roads open and protect businesses, schools, public transport facilities and places of worship.

Hill-Lewis said South Africans should reject attempts to sow division and instead uphold constitutional values.

“Stand for your country by standing for the best of what it means to be South African, by standing for peace, order and the Constitution,” he said.