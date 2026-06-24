Durban port boosts security with new driver ID checks from July

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Transnet Port Terminals will from July require truck drivers accessing Durban’s container terminals to provide additional documentation, including proof of identity and immigration status, as part of efforts to strengthen security controls at the country’s busiest port.

The new requirements, introduced under phase 2 of the driver truck management system, will apply to drivers collecting and delivering containers at Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 1 and the Durban Multipurpose Terminal, Business Day understands.

Under the new directive, transport operators have until the end of June to make sure their drivers have the correct paperwork. Drivers must carry a valid licence and a medical certificate of fitness. South African drivers need their identity documents. Foreign drivers must show valid passports, asylum permits or work permits.

Transnet had not responded to queries by time of publication. It is unclear whether the move by Transnet is being conducted in line with the government’s plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

The changes come as the government steps up efforts to strengthen immigration management, including measures aimed at enforcing immigration laws, securing borders and addressing gaps in the country’s migration system.

Authorities have also been working on reforms to improve the management of foreign labour and economic participation, including proposals under a labour migration policy framework.

The move has, however, raised concerns among freight industry stakeholders over implementation and the potential impact on the movement of cargo through the port.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) said it supported stronger security measures but cautioned against approaches that could create operational delays.

RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said the initiative should not be viewed as targeting foreign nationals but rather as a measure aimed at addressing criminal activity and ensuring proper accountability for people accessing port facilities.

“The issue is about combating criminal activity and establishing proper accountability for who enters and operates within our port terminals,” Kelly said.

“The model already exists: ports of entry such as Beit Bridge use electronic systems that link to the South African Revenue Service and the department of home affairs in real time.

“That approach verifies identity, immigration status and employment information efficiently, benefits all drivers — local and foreign — and keeps cargo moving. It is the standard Transnet Port Terminals should be working towards,” Kelly said.

A total of 9 488 foreign nationals have now been repatriated and deported from the Durban Drive-In site in an orderly, lawful and humane manner. An estimated 7 000 individuals remain at this site, although more people do arrive even as verification and operations continue. The… — Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) June 23, 2026

The debate around port access and identity verification is unfolding against a broader national security picture in South Africa. Authorities are preparing for possible unrest linked to planned protests against illegal immigration, with some anti-immigrant groups having set June 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Private security firms along with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force are preparing for any outbreak of violence during the protests.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said the government was not dismissing public concerns but warned that the right to protest could not be used as a cover for criminality.

Cachalia made the remarks after receiving an operational briefing from Western Cape police management ahead of the anticipated protests. He and the acting police commissioner are engaging premiers and provincial SAPS heads to assess their operational plans ahead of the deadline.

“We have to be clear and emphatic that the right to protest shouldn’t be used as an excuse for criminality, as an excuse for abusive behaviour. Only the police and other officials have the responsibility to enforce the law,” Cachalia said on Tuesday.

Fidelity Services CEO Wahl Bartmann said the company’s national joint operations centre was co-ordinating with authorities and had contingency plans in place should incidents occur. Fidelity has placed helicopter and drone pilots on standby and can deploy additional resources, including specialised personnel and armoured vehicles.

“Current intelligence indicates that concerns are centred around specific local nodes, transport routes, town centres, business districts, municipal offices and foreign-owned business environments. At this stage, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been identified as potential flashpoint areas,” Bartmann said.

“The immediate threat is assessed as localised but potentially disruptive, with possible impacts including road blockages, delays in staff movement, intimidation of foreign-owned businesses, demands for documentation at workplaces, temporary business closures, retail disruption and pressure on public service sites.”

Business Day