Retail giants warned to brace for June 30 shutdown disruptions

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Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration. Picture:

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The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), representing some of South Africa’s largest retailers, has warned members to prepare for possible disruptions during anti-immigrant protests on June 30.

“We wish to reiterate that CGCSA has engaged with, and continues to engage with, law enforcement authorities on security-related matters,” the council — whose members include large retailers such as Pick n Pay, Tiger Brands and Famous Brands — told Business Day on Wednesday.

“CGCSA has received assurances that appropriate measures are being taken to support business continuity and minimise any potential disruption to operations during the planned shutdown.

“As part of our ongoing operation, we aim to enable our members to take appropriate precautionary measures to protect their businesses and safeguard their customers.”

The planned protests are expected to disrupt transport networks, damage infrastructure and result in the closure of businesses.

The retail sector is a significant contributor to the local economy, being part of the trade, catering and accommodation sector, which collectively accounts for 14%-15% of GDP, according to Stats SA data — placing it among the country’s top four largest economic contributors and trailing closely behind the finance and government services sectors.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have emerged as the primary flashpoints, mirroring the geography of the July 2021 riots that left 354 people dead and wiped an estimated R50bn from the economy while paralysing key malls, industries, business centres and warehouses for days.

The preparations for the protests reflect concerns by retailers that unrest could spread beyond township areas where recent antimigrant protests have largely been concentrated, with authorities wary of a repeat of the July 2021 riots.

In anticipation of the chaos, a number of businesses are encouraging employees to stay or work from home until the anticipated storm subsides.

June 30 has been set by anti-immigrant groups in South Africa as the deadline for all foreigners to leave the country. It has not been endorsed by the government, with President Cyril Ramaphosa previously calling it “unnecessary”.

Business Day understands that the CGCSA has been briefed by Gauteng law enforcement authorities regarding the security situation leading up to June 30 demonstrations.

The assessment identifies several risks, including disruptions to major routes, possible attacks on law enforcement, damage to infrastructure, looting and threats against delivery services and other commercial operations.

Authorities are also preparing for the possibility of tension involving foreign nationals, with the briefing listing concern about attacks on migrants and possible retaliatory violence.

The CGCSA has also been briefed on the potential of delivery services being among expected targets, warning of possible attacks on platforms including MrD, UberEats, Checkers Sixty60, Pick n Pay ASAP and Woolies Dash.

[WATCH]: @GautengProvince Premier @Lesufi provides update on measures put in place in the province ahead of the planned 30 June 2026 demonstrations.#ManagingImmigrationTogether#GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/eMMnv4D5cA — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 22, 2026

Nationally, private security firms and the police have banded together to prevent another July 2021 unrest.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane met some of South Africa’s largest private security firms on Wednesday to discuss operations before June 30.

Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said Cachalia stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between the state and private security to avoid a repeat of 2021.

“The acting minister noted that threats of violence present a considerable risk to national security, particularly in light of the devastating impact of the July 2021 unrest.

“Developments leading up to June 30 2026 have been associated with various forms of mobilisation and conduct that have the potential to undermine South Africa’s standing both within the region and globally,” Mogotsi said.

“The meeting emphasised the importance of combining the capabilities and resources of the public and private sectors. Enhanced information sharing, co-ordinated planning and the pooling of resources were identified as key measures to effectively manage security risks during this period.

“Representatives of the private security industry welcomed the call for closer collaboration and pledged their support in ensuring that any planned demonstrations on June 30 2026 take place in a safe and lawful environment,” he said.

“The industry advised that it has already commenced preparations and expressed its readiness to contribute to maintaining public safety.”