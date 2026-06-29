44 arrested in Buffalo City operation, police on high alert ahead of protests

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Police stopped and searched more than 1,100 vehicles and arrested 44 people during a security operation across Buffalo City Metro on Sunday, as authorities stepped up preparations before Tuesday’s planned June 30 anti-illegal immigration protests.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the operation was part of its nationwide June 30 operational deployment, with officers deployed across the metro from 5.45am to 6pm to bolster security before the planned demonstrations.

Police searched 1,131 vehicles and 956 people during the operation. They also inspected 152 spaza shops, 45 taverns, 10 shopping malls, 10 taxi ranks, 12 ATMs and 23 filling stations.

Four roadblocks and four vehicle checkpoints were held, resulting in 44 arrests on different charges and 58 traffic fines worth R64,850.

Officers confiscated knives, copper pipes, mandrax, tik, mealie meal, chicken, cigarettes and a pair of takkies.

Buffalo City district police commissioner Maj-Gen Christopher Wright said the operation proceeded without any serious incidents while allowing police to continue normal crime-prevention duties.

“The operations went exceptionally well with no serious incidents reported. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the integrated approach and the commitment of members on the ground. Police members not only maintained public order but also continued their core duty of fighting crime in our communities,” he said.

He thanked residents for their co-operation and warned anyone considering using Tuesday’s protests as cover for criminal activity.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest but will not tolerate lawlessness,” Wright said.

The operation comes amid heightened security across the Eastern Cape ahead of the planned June 30 protests over illegal immigration.

On Monday, the provincial government appealed for calm, urging demonstrators to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly responsibly, while warning that intimidation, violence and attempts to disrupt businesses and commuters would not be tolerated.

As government, we remain open to engagement on the matters that have been raised, and we appreciate that last week’s march in the province was conducted in compliance with the law — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said Tuesday should remain “a normal business day”, and urged residents not to obstruct others from going to work or conducting business.

“As government, we remain open to engagement on the matters that have been raised, and we appreciate that last week’s march in the province was conducted in compliance with the law. I call for the same responsible approach to tomorrow’s march, where demonstrators will exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and in accordance with the constitution,” he said.

The provincial government said law enforcement agencies remained on high alert across the Eastern Cape, with a central processing centre established in KuGompo City to assist with the lawful processing of undocumented foreigners. Municipalities have identified temporary displacement centres should they be required.

Police said they would continue monitoring the situation throughout Tuesday and urged residents to report criminal activity to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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