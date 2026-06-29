Journalists covering attacks on migrants are being attacked themselves

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma with the IFP and MK Party leading a united front of political parties and civic groups, took to the streets of Durban last week. File picture:

A coalition of media freedom and human rights organisations has condemned what it describes as escalating attacks on foreign nationals and increasing intimidation of journalists covering anti-immigration protests, ahead of the self-imposed June 30 deadline set by activist group March and March and its allies.

The coalition said recent protests and incidents of violence had heightened concerns about the risk of further unrest, citing the killing of 29-year-old Malawian national Mishack Banda in Pietermaritzburg on June 19 as an example of the growing dangers facing migrants.

It also raised alarm about the treatment of journalists reporting on the protests, saying reporters had been threatened, physically intimidated and prevented from documenting events. In some instances, journalists were allegedly ordered to delete footage, had attempts made to seize their equipment and were threatened with violence while covering attacks.

The organisations accused March and March of using social media to identify individual journalists and encouraging supporters to do the same, describing the practice as an attempt to intimidate and harass members of the media.

According to the coalition, it has received multiple reports of journalists facing intimidation, harassment and criminal incitement following the publication of these posts. The coalition called on March and March to immediately stop publicly targeting journalists and urged it to refrain from conduct that could expose reporters to intimidation or physical harm.

It also called on political parties and public representatives supporting the campaign to publicly distance themselves from threats against journalists and rhetoric that could incite hostility and violence against foreign nationals.

The organisations urged law enforcement authorities to ensure that everyone is protected from violence and intimidation, that journalists are able to work without interference and that those responsible for threats, assaults and incitement are investigated and prosecuted.

“The threats and violence directed at foreign nationals demand urgent attention and condemnation. Equally troubling are efforts to intimidate those documenting and reporting on those abuses,” the coalition said.

It warned that publicly targeting journalists in an already volatile environment increased foreseeable risks to their safety while undermining the media’s role in documenting events and holding authorities accountable.

The coalition said independent reporting becomes particularly important during periods of heightened tension because journalists document abuses, provide information to the public and act as a safeguard against impunity. It said efforts to intimidate reporters make it more difficult to protect vulnerable communities.

“Those who seek to drive cameras and witnesses away are often those who do not want the public to see what is done in South Africa’s name,” the statement said.

The organisations reiterated that everyone in South Africa is entitled to equal protection under the law, regardless of nationality or immigration status, and said no grievance could justify violence, vigilantism or the targeting of vulnerable people.

The statement was issued by Amnesty International South Africa, the Association of Independent Publishers, the Campaign for Free Expression, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Media Diversity & Development Agency, Moxii Africa, the Press Council of South Africa and the South African National Editors’ Forum.

Business Day