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PODCAST | Death of the South African Post Office (part 2)

Peter Bruce speaks to former South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes

Peter Bruce

Peter Bruce

Editor-at-large & columnist

Story audio is generated using AI

In the second episode of their three-part Podcasts From the Edge special, former South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes tells Peter Bruce what he found when he first walked into his office at Post Office headquarters in Pretoria in January 2016.

An early and curt meeting with Sapo union leaders awaited on day one: “And they said, ‘We’ve got 10 demands.’ And they reamed off these things: ‘We demand this and we demand that.’

“And I said, ‘I tell you what, if you want to come back tomorrow and you want to have an adult discussion with me, which talks about our common interest and the people that work here, I’ll order sandwiches and I’ll pour the tea. Then we can cut a deal. And they came back the next day, and we never, ever fought again.”

Business Day

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