Police on maximum alert ahead of anti-illegal immigration marches

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The South African Police Service says it has fully mobilised its resources to maintain public safety and respond rapidly to any security incidents.

Speaking ahead of the planned demonstrations on Tuesday against illegal immigrants, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said over the past 24 hours, the country has remained stable.

“We are now in the full implementation phase of our operational plan. Our operations have been divided into pre-, during- and post-operational implementation phases.

“Our operational plan is fully activated. The country is now under maximum operational readiness.”

Mosikili said national, provincial, and local operational command centres were functioning 24 hours a day and security personnel have been deployed across all nine provinces.

“First responder teams are fully deployed and on high alert. Specialised operational units are ready to respond at any moment.”

She said public order policing (POP) units were in position and the Air Wing would provide aerial surveillance and operational support wherever required.

“Our intelligence structures continue to monitor developments in real time. We have entered the first critical hours of our national operation. Every law enforcement officer understands their mandate.”

She said the security cluster has adopted an intelligence-driven, risk-based and highly co-ordinated operational approach.

“Thousands of law enforcement officers from the SAPS, metro police departments, provincial traffic services and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the country.”

She said specialised operational capabilities, including Public Order Policing, Tactical Response Teams, National Intervention Unit, Special Task Force, Air Wing, K9 units, mounted units, detectives and intelligence personnel are strategically positioned and remain on standby.

“Critical infrastructure, national key points, transport routes, ports of entry, airports, healthcare facilities, shopping centres and other strategic installations are receiving enhanced protection.”

She said visible policing has been significantly intensified.

Police would secure every lawful and peaceful demonstration.

“We will protect every community. We will safeguard critical infrastructure and government buildings. We will maintain public order.”

Where criminality presented itself, police would respond swiftly, proportionately and decisively, within the confines and framework of the law, Mosikili said.

“To those who intend to break the law tomorrow, our message is simple: Do not test the resolve of the state.”

Mosikili assured those who intended to demonstrate peacefully that their constitutional right was protected.

“Our message is clear and non-negotiable: law enforcement is ready. Contingency plans have been tested and simulated. There will be no security vacuum.”

She said there was is a clear distinction between exercising democratic rights and committing criminal offences.

“The co-ordinators of tomorrow’s marches have assured South Africans that their intention is to conduct peaceful demonstrations. Anyone who crosses that line must expect the full and immediate consequences of the law.”

She said no one would be allowed to intimidate communities.

“No one will be allowed to prevent law-abiding citizens from going to work, attending school, accessing healthcare facilities or conducting their daily business.

“No one will be permitted to damage infrastructure, loot businesses, attack law enforcement officers or incite violence. No dangerous weapons will be allowed.”

The state would act decisively against anyone seeking to exploit Tuesday’s demonstrations to commit acts of lawlessness, she said.

Mosikili said at the weekend, police had arrested four people after a group of March and March protesters entered a home in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, and harrassed a Congolese family living there.

“We can confirm that four people are arrested and they are in custody on charges of public violence and house robbery.”

On anti-foreigner sentiment cases, Mosikili said police have from March 1 to date registered 103 cases with 195 suspects arrested.

Mosikili also said those who are in the country illegally are being arrested.

“Just this past week, more than 2,800 have been arrested and since January 2026 to date, more than 50,000 have been arrested. The total fatalities on anti-foreigner sentiment to date are standing at four, two in KZN and two in the Western Cape.”

TimesLIVE