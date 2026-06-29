South African SMEs show strong digital and commercial maturity: Mastercard study

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African small businesses rank among the highest in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa for online payment acceptance, Mastercard SME Confidence Index finds.

South Africa’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly demonstrating real digital sophistication in the way they do business.

That’s according to the latest Mastercard SME Confidence Index, a multi-market study that captures the sentiment, priorities and growth outlook of SMEs across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

South African SMEs that participated in the study’s survey demonstrate a strong digital foundation. Online payment acceptance is among the highest in the EEMEA region at 80%, and most businesses already rely on dedicated business cards to manage their spending.

Alongside this, bank transfers are well established and account for the majority (64%) of transaction volumes.

Businesses see the greatest potential for growth in providing simple, seamless and user-friendly payment methods (55%), closely followed by ensuring safe and cyber-secure payment processing (51%), pointing to a clear focus on both convenience and trust.

Gabriel Swanepoel, division president for Africa at Mastercard, says South African businesses are operating with a level of digital and commercial maturity that positions them strongly within the region.

“They have embraced online payments, they manage their finances through dedicated business tools and they are clear about where their next opportunities lie,” she says.

“Our role is to keep working alongside them, providing the secure and seamless solutions that help them turn that sophistication into sustained growth.”

South African businesses are clear about where their next opportunities lie — Gabriel Swanepoel, division president for Africa at Mastercard

This blend of digital strength and forward thinking is opening up new opportunities for South African businesses as they plan their next phase of growth.

According to Onur Kursun, executive vice president of Commercial and New Payment Flows: EEMEA at Mastercard, entrepreneurial businesses across the region continue to demonstrate resilience, adaptability and ambition.

”As they navigate change, their increasing focus on digital capabilities and access to finance is opening new pathways for sustainable growth, helping them compete more effectively in an increasingly connected marketplace,” he says.

Resilience in a changing economy

The Mastercard study shows that South African SMEs are navigating a demanding economic environment with characteristic resilience. Half of those surveyed are optimistic about the year ahead and 43% expect their revenue to grow.

While inflation has weighed on many businesses over the past year, entrepreneurs are drawing confidence from the progress they see around them.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of study participants point to technological progress as a positive influence on their business, and 55% cite the growing application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, suggesting growing openness to innovation.

A foundation of commercial maturity

One of the key strengths of South African SMEs observed in the study is their commercial maturity.

The vast majority (85%) use a business debit or credit card to manage their expenses rather than a personal card, giving them better visibility and control over their finances.

This established discipline strongly positions South African businesses to take advantage of more sophisticated financial tools and credit solutions as they scale.

Investing in growth and capability

As they look ahead, South African SMEs are focused on the building blocks of long-term growth.

Beyond seamless and secure payments, they identify training and upskilling their teams as a key priority, alongside effective regulatory support and stronger physical and digital security.

Almost a third (30%) sought external funding in the past year and 31% are looking for additional credit to invest in their businesses, underlining a clear appetite to grow.

As South Africa’s SMEs build on their digital strengths and commercial discipline, the Mastercard SME Confidence Index highlights both their resilience and their readiness to seize new opportunities.

By combining digital innovation and capability building, Mastercard remains focused on supporting SMEs as they scale and contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic digital economy.

This article was sponsored by Mastercard.