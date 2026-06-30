Anti-immigration protesters gather outside Western Cape legislature

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Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside the Western Cape legislature, calling for illegal foreigners to leave. Picture:

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Hundreds of people gathered outside the Western Cape legislature in Wale Street, Cape Town, on Tuesday as an anti-illegal-immigration march gained momentum.

The demonstration initially drew a relatively small group of supporters from March and March and Operation Dudula. However, the crowd grew significantly when members of the Labour and Civic Organisation (Laco) joined the march.

According to the organisers, Laco is the organisation that applied for permission to stage Tuesday’s demonstration.

The leadership said they were not protesting but had come to collect a response from the Western Cape government regarding an eight-point memorandum submitted more than two weeks ago.

We came here solely to fetch our response. It has been more than 14 days. We have been writing emails and making calls, but they are not responding. We thought it was time to come and collect that response. — Laco leader Sapho Mahilili

The organisers said they had repeatedly emailed and called government officials but had received no response.

Addressing supporters outside the legislature, Laco leader Sapho Mahilili accused the government of failing to address illegal immigration and alleged that public resources were being used to support undocumented migrants.

The group sent a memorandum requesting that undocumented foreigners leave and the city act against those “selling drugs to the youth”.

“We came here solely to fetch our response. It has been more than 14 days. We have been writing emails and making calls, but they are not responding. We thought it was time to come and collect that response,” Mahilili said.

He said leaders from Laco, Operation Dudula, and March and March would meet to discuss their next course of action while awaiting a response from the provincial government.

Several shops were closed in the CBD on Tuesday before the anticipated protest.

In its response to the memo a little later on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town advised the group to take its concerns to the department of employment and labour, as the issues raised fall outside the city’s mandate.

Following the response, protesters dispersed from outside the building, after several hours of demonstrating. While they accepted the memorandum had been received, organisers expressed disappointment with the response, saying they had hoped for greater intervention from the city and the Western Cape government.

As they left the precinct, protesters vowed that Tuesday’s demonstration was “just the start” of their campaign. They warned that more protests would follow until their demands, which include action on unemployment and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals, are addressed by the relevant authorities.

TimesLIVE