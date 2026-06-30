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Police arrest five for ‘looting’ at Hammarsdale tuck shops

One arrested in spaza shop, four others caught as they fled

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The suspects, aged between 14 and 27, will be charged for malicious damage to property and business burglary. Stock photo. (www.canva.com)

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Police have arrested five suspects after businesses at Woody Glen in the Mpumalanga township of Hammarsdale were broken into in the early hours of Tuesday.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers responded swiftly to reports of a group of people allegedly breaking into container tuck shops at unit 4 on Embuthweni Main Road.

“One suspect was arrested inside the tuck shop whereas the four were cornered and arrested as they attempted to flee,” he said.

“The suspects, aged between 14 and 27, will be charged for malicious damage to property and business burglary. They are still being processed and will appear in court soon."

He warned residents embarking on marches to refrain from acts of violence, criminal activities and intimidation.

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