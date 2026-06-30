News

WATCH | Large police contingent at start of Durban June 30 demonstrations

Slow start as protesters expected from other regions of KwaZulu-Natal

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

About 100 protesters gathered at King Dinizulu Park in Durban ahead of the June 30 march under a heavy police presence. (Yasantha Naidoo)

Story audio is generated using AI

There was a heavy police presence at King Dinizulu Park on Tuesday ahead of the Durban march against illegal foreigners.

The contingency included metro police and officers on foot, with others manning Nyalas while a police chopper flew overhead.

By 8.30am only about 100 demonstrators had gathered in the park on a cloudy morning. They are expected to be joined by others who are gathering at The Pavilion shopping centre, while buses are expected from Pietermaritzburg.

The march, led by the March and March and Insizwa Nobunsizwa groups, had set a deadline of June 30 for illegal migrants to leave the country.

Thousands of illegal foreigners, mainly Malawians, have already been repatriated to their countries. However, large groups of foreigners are still in the country, with many saying they are documented.

There are fears there might be violence when marchers square off with foreigners.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Security patrols and police defuse incidents of foreigner intimidation, looting and burning tyres blockade

2

BUSISIWE MAVUSO | State’s grand strategy for industry ignores real crisis of state capacity

3

DUMA GQUBULE | Mass deportations in South Africa would break international law

4

NEVA MAKGETLA | How Eskom has supersized its slice of the GDP revenue pie

5

TOM EATON | State failures keep the anti-immigrant fires burning

Related Articles