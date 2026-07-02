Madlanga commission delays Nku’s drug bust testimony on security fears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission has postponed testimony from businessman Tumelo Nku indefinitely because of to security concerns.

Nku was scheduled to appear before the commission on Thursday to conclude his testimony regarding his alleged involvement in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust. The operation led to the seizure of 715kg of cocaine, valued at R300m, at a Scania truck depot in Johannesburg. Nku was found parked a short distance away, with about R60,000 cash in his vehicle.

“There are security concerns about Nku,” commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga said. “We cannot hear his testimony at this stage. The hearing of his testimony is postponed indefinitely.”

Nku appeared before the commission on Monday after his initial testimony last week and submitted a supplementary statement after the commission identified discrepancies in his original account, specifically regarding the R60,000 cash found in his car.

Nku initially claimed the money was meant for a trip to Durban to gather details from a source about the truck carrying the drugs.

Police informant

As a self-proclaimed police informant, Nku travelled to Durban on July 7 2021 to meet Zamo Khuzwayo, an acquaintance at Transnet, hoping to secure live tracking details for the drugs shipment. He was tasked with disrupting the shipment that was being moved by the competitor of a man involved in the drug trade known as “Iby”.

However, the commission challenged his timeline and claim that he used cash to avoid a paper trail. Financial records presented at the hearing revealed Nku’s bank cards were used on the dates in question, including for toll-gate fees.

On Monday, Nku admitted the R60,000 was intended to reimburse Khuzwayo for his help in Durban. Nku said the money wasn’t handed over because Khuzwayo was unable to secure access to the tracking system.

The botched operation led to Nku and several law enforcement officials, including suspended Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba and two warrant officers, being arrested at the scene for allegedly attempting to steal the R300m consignment.

Though the criminal charges were later withdrawn, Nku admitted he believed Mashaba intended to skim a portion of the drugs while taking public credit for the seizure.

“This view is informed by previous incidents and experiences I have observed regarding Mashaba,” Nku said.

He said Mashaba’s motives did not matter to him at the time, as long as his own primary goal of disrupting a rival cartel was achieved. He also clarified that he did not pay Mashaba for his assistance.

Nku told the commission that a consultation with his spiritual leader prompted him to come forward with his supplementary statement.

Once security concerns are resolved, the commission is expected to conclude Nku’s evidence.

TimesLIVE