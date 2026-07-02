Only 15% of NPA drug cases over three years ended in convictions

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The NPA successfully prosecuted 13,234 drug-related cases during the past three financial years. Picture:

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Just more than 15% of the 87,867 drug-related cases enrolled by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the past three financial years resulted in successful prosecutions, minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi said.

In a written response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, the minister said the NPA successfully prosecuted 13,234 drug-related cases during the three-year period.

This represents about 15.1% of all drug-related cases enrolled for prosecution.

The NPA enrolled 87,867 drug-related cases between the 2023/2024 and 2025/2026 financial years.

During the same period, it withdrew 41,524 cases after enrolment, while a further 602 were discharged in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows a court to dismiss a case if there is insufficient evidence on which a reasonable court could convict.

The parliamentary reply shows that district courts dealt with the vast majority of drug-related prosecutions, enrolling 43,274 cases in 2025/2026, 31,516 in 2024/2025 and 12,788 in 2023/2024. Regional courts enrolled a further 399 cases over the same period.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of withdrawn drug-related cases, with 10,951 in 2025/2026, up from 9,025 in 2024/2025 and 3,149 in 2023/2024. It also recorded the highest number of successful prosecutions, with 5,204 in 2025/2026, 3,337 in 2024/2025 and 997 in 2023/2024.

The NPA said it does not keep statistics on the total number of arrests for drug-related offences or on the reasons cases are withdrawn after enrolment.

It said those records are held by the SAPS, though reasons for withdrawals are recorded in individual case dockets.

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